When Sam Altman came to India last year he claimed it was "hopeless" for Indians to build their "ChatGPT" with limited resources to produce a foundational AI model. However, fast forward to today, he's praising the success of the newly launched ChatGPT-4o, crediting a Pune-based Indian for the achievement. Let's dive into the story of Prafulla Dhariwal, the individual who received recognition from the CEO himself.

All about Prafulla Dhariwal

Working at OpenAI

Image credit: OpenAI

Prafulla Dhariwal, a computer scientist hailing from Pune, has left a lasting impact through his work with the rapidly growing tech giant OpenAI. Joining the company as a research intern in 2016, he quickly rose through the ranks, making substantial contributions and playing a pivotal role in the development of numerous groundbreaking AI models.

These include the following groundbreaking AI-generated models:

ChatGPT-3: A gen-AI chatbot based on 175 billion machine-learning parameters that can perform a wide range of natural language tasks with text prompts.

DALL-E 2: It is a text-to-image model that helps users generate customisable images, enhance picture quality and realism, etc.

Glow: A flow-based generative model that can produce high-quality data sets with a few training examples only.

Jukebox: It is a neural net AI model that can make music samples of various genres that are trained on a massive dataset of 1.2 million songs.

However, Prafulla's most remarkable achievement is the creation of ChatGPT-4o (Where "O" stands for "Omni"). Under his leadership, OpenAI could produce their new flagship of the GPT model which can accept text, audio, image, and video prompts and give outputs in those formats. It is considered a huge step ahead in human-to-computer interaction.

Academic career

Prafulla's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His passion for mathematics and science was evident from a young age, leading to remarkable achievements. In 2009, he secured a National Talent Search Scholarship from the Indian government, followed by a gold medal at the International Astronomy Olympiad in China.

His prowess continued to shine as he clinched gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Physics Olympiad in 2012 and 2013. Prafulla's exceptional accomplishments were further recognised when he was awarded the Abasaheb Naravane Memorial Prize in 2013.

His pursuit of higher education took him to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he embarked on a journey to study Computer Science and Mathematics. Prafulla's dedication and talent are reflected in his perfect 5.0/5.0 GPA score, setting the stage for an inspiring future in the field of AI.

What Sam Altman has to say about Prafulla Dhariwal

Prafulla Dhariwal shared on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the launch of GPT-4o. He said “GPT-4o (o for “omni”) is the first model to come out of the omni team, OpenAI’s first natively fully multimodal model. This launch was a huge org-wide effort, but I’d like to give a shout-out to a few of my awesome team members who made this magical model even possible!”

In reply to his post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was all praises about Prafulla Dhariwal and credited him for the development of their latest AI flagship ChatGPT-4o. He expressed his gratitude stating “GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of @prafdhar over a long period of time. That (along with the work of many others) led to what I hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers.”