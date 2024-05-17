Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus and its South Africa-based parent group Naspers have appointed Fabricio Bloisi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Prosus and Naspers Group.

The boards of Prosus and Naspers have unanimously approved the appointment of Bloisi.

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and technology investor.

Bloisi will join the Naspers board as an executive director on July 1 and the Prosus board following the AGM in August 2024, subject to shareholder approval.

Bloisi, who was the CEO at iFood, assumes the role of group CEO, replacing interim CEO Ervin Tu. Tu will take on the role of President and Chief Investment Officer.

“Fabricio has an incredible operating track record, founders’ passion, is a champion of culture and has the vision to think big and bigger. We’re in the midst of a fascinating time of change in the technology industry. There are many opportunities ahead and I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Fabricio on this journey,” said Tu.

Koos Bekker, Prosus and Naspers chair, said, “Backing exceptional entrepreneurs who improve people’s everyday lives through technology has brought us some success over the years. Fabricio is an entrepreneur with a proven track record. His appointment as CEO places innovation and entrepreneurship at the heart of the group."

“I believe we are in an amazing moment, where technology disruption can change the life of billions of people for the better. A company like Prosus must play an important role in identifying new technologies, such as AI, that impact the world and specifically emerging markets," said Bloisi

"Our focus on innovation and discipline, combined with our outstanding people, knowledge, and culture, is a recipe for better experiences for our customers, opportunities for employees and better results for our shareholders long into the future," he added.