RPSG Ventures closes second D2C brands focused fund with Rs 550 Cr

D2C brands focused RPSG Capital Ventures doubled its initial investment and closed Fund II after raising about Rs 550 crore and exercising the green shoe option.

The fund was oversubscribed with investor interest over 150% of the target fund size. The major investor base was domestic and included leading family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and industry veterans from the consumer sector.

Fund II will typically invest in Series A rounds with first cheques of Rs 10 crore to Rs 40 crore. It is looking to back D2C brands across F&B, beauty, health and wellness, entertainment, lifestyle goods, and consumer enabler categories.

The fund plans to enter a company during its early stages and then funnel in more corpus for reinvesting in the brands as they scale.

Through Fund II, the firm has already invested in upcoming pet care platform Supertails, oral care brand Perfora, and drinkware and food brands Rabitat and Headway.

The fund was launched in February 2022.

RPSG Capital Ventures backed by RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, which also is the anchor investor for Fund II, has invested in over 15 companies to date. Fund II was a 100 crore fund that invested in native D2C brands like The Souled Store, mCaffeine, Vedix, Plix, and True Elements.