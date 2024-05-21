Sachin Tendulkar's Startup Success: 7 Companies You Must Know About
From used car retail to IoT and sports entertainment, see how Sachin Tendulkar's business acumen is driving success in diverse sectors.
Tuesday May 21, 2024 , 3 min Read
Sachin Tendulkar, renowned for his cricketing prowess, has also established himself as a formidable entrepreneur. Post-retirement, Tendulkar has diversified his portfolio, investing in several promising startups across various sectors. Here's a look at some notable startups he has funded, reflecting his strategic vision and business acumen.
Spinny: Transforming Used Car Retail
Founded: 2015
Founders: Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta, and Ramanshu Mahaur
Spinny, a full-stack used car retail platform, ensures transparency and value in buying and selling pre-owned cars. In 2021, Sachin Tendulkar joined Spinny as a strategic investor and brand ambassador, significantly boosting the company's profile. This partnership highlights the qualities of integrity and consistent performance that both Spinny and Tendulkar embody.
Smartron: Innovating with IoT
Founded: 2014
Founders: Mahesh Lingareddy, Narsi Reddy Posham, and Rohit Rathi
Smartron, based in Hyderabad, focuses on IoT devices and technological advancements. Tendulkar's investment in 2016 and his role as a brand ambassador have been pivotal in the company's growth. His involvement underscores the reliability and innovation associated with Smartron's products.
Smaaash Entertainment: Redefining Leisure
Founded: 2009
Founder: Shripal Morakhia
Smaaash Entertainment combines sports simulation technology with leisure activities, offering unique experiences in cricket, football, and racing. Tendulkar, a significant shareholder since 2013, has helped elevate the brand's visibility and appeal. Despite a brief shutdown during the pandemic, Smaaash has rebounded, continuing to captivate audiences.
JetSynthesys: Gaming and Digital Entertainment
Founded: 2014
Founder: Rajan Navani
JetSynthesys operates in the gaming and digital entertainment space, offering products and services that cater to cricket enthusiasts. Tendulkar's $2 million investment in 2021 was aimed at expanding the company's digital footprint through projects like 100MB, enhancing the engagement of cricket fans worldwide.
International Tennis Premier League (ITPL): Passion for Tennis
Founded: 2014
Founder: Mahesh Bhupathi
Tendulkar's investment in ITPL and co-ownership of the Mumbai franchise reflected his passion for tennis. Despite the league's financial challenges, his involvement showcased his commitment to supporting diverse sports ventures.
S Drive and Sach: Health and Fitness Retail
Founded: 2007
Founders: Future Group and Manipal Group (Joint Venture)
S Drive and Sach offers a range of healthcare, fitness, and sports products, retailed through Future Group's outlets like Big Bazaar. Tendulkar's endorsement has been crucial in promoting the brand's vision of a healthy lifestyle.
Musafir: A Premium Travel Experience
Founded: 2007
Founders: Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Sachin Gadoya, and Albert Dias
Musafir, a UAE-based travel agency, had Tendulkar as a significant stakeholder and brand ambassador until 2017. His association with the brand, leveraging his extensive travel experience, helped position Musafir as a premium travel service provider.
Sachin Tendulkar's investments in these startups highlight his strategic foresight and commitment to fostering innovation across various industries. His involvement not only brings financial support but also elevates the brand value and credibility of these ventures, ensuring they continue to thrive in competitive markets.