Sachin Tendulkar, renowned for his cricketing prowess, has also established himself as a formidable entrepreneur. Post-retirement, Tendulkar has diversified his portfolio, investing in several promising startups across various sectors. Here's a look at some notable startups he has funded, reflecting his strategic vision and business acumen.

Spinny: Transforming Used Car Retail

Founded: 2015

Founders: Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta, and Ramanshu Mahaur

Spinny, a full-stack used car retail platform, ensures transparency and value in buying and selling pre-owned cars. In 2021, Sachin Tendulkar joined Spinny as a strategic investor and brand ambassador, significantly boosting the company's profile. This partnership highlights the qualities of integrity and consistent performance that both Spinny and Tendulkar embody​​.

Smartron: Innovating with IoT

Founded: 2014

Founders: Mahesh Lingareddy, Narsi Reddy Posham, and Rohit Rathi

Smartron, based in Hyderabad, focuses on IoT devices and technological advancements. Tendulkar's investment in 2016 and his role as a brand ambassador have been pivotal in the company's growth. His involvement underscores the reliability and innovation associated with Smartron's products​.

Smaaash Entertainment: Redefining Leisure

Founded: 2009

Founder: Shripal Morakhia

Smaaash Entertainment combines sports simulation technology with leisure activities, offering unique experiences in cricket, football, and racing. Tendulkar, a significant shareholder since 2013, has helped elevate the brand's visibility and appeal. Despite a brief shutdown during the pandemic, Smaaash has rebounded, continuing to captivate audiences.

JetSynthesys: Gaming and Digital Entertainment

Founded: 2014

Founder: Rajan Navani

JetSynthesys operates in the gaming and digital entertainment space, offering products and services that cater to cricket enthusiasts. Tendulkar's $2 million investment in 2021 was aimed at expanding the company's digital footprint through projects like 100MB, enhancing the engagement of cricket fans worldwide​.

International Tennis Premier League (ITPL): Passion for Tennis

Founded: 2014

Founder: Mahesh Bhupathi

Tendulkar's investment in ITPL and co-ownership of the Mumbai franchise reflected his passion for tennis. Despite the league's financial challenges, his involvement showcased his commitment to supporting diverse sports ventures​​.

S Drive and Sach: Health and Fitness Retail

Founded: 2007

Founders: Future Group and Manipal Group (Joint Venture)

S Drive and Sach offers a range of healthcare, fitness, and sports products, retailed through Future Group's outlets like Big Bazaar. Tendulkar's endorsement has been crucial in promoting the brand's vision of a healthy lifestyle​​.

Musafir: A Premium Travel Experience

Founded: 2007

Founders: Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Sachin Gadoya, and Albert Dias

Musafir, a UAE-based travel agency, had Tendulkar as a significant stakeholder and brand ambassador until 2017. His association with the brand, leveraging his extensive travel experience, helped position Musafir as a premium travel service provider​.

Sachin Tendulkar's investments in these startups highlight his strategic foresight and commitment to fostering innovation across various industries. His involvement not only brings financial support but also elevates the brand value and credibility of these ventures, ensuring they continue to thrive in competitive markets.