Vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) is acquiring a 20% stake in IntegriMedical to advance the needle-free injection system technology.

IntegriMedical has developed a US patented needle-free injection system (N-FIS) that utilises high-velocity jet stream using mechanical power to effectively and consistently administer biologics and drugs, SII said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

"IntegriMedical's N-FIS represents a significant advancement in drug delivery, and we envision a needle-free solution to deliver vaccines. We believe this could potentially revolutionise the way we administer vaccines, making the process more comfortable for patients and healthcare professionals," said SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

IntegriMedical's N-FIS has received regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CE (European regulatory approval) MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program, Australia), and is ISO 13485 certified, SII said in the statement.

"Additionally, the technology is patented in the United States," it added.

"This investment is a testament to the potential of our needle-free Injections System technology and its ability to revolutionise drug delivery. SII's expertise in vaccine manufacturing and global distribution will be invaluable as we work towards making our technology more widely accessible to patients worldwide," said IntegriMedical Managing Director Sarvesh Mutha.

N-FIS will be available in the Indian private market, offering patients and healthcare providers an alternative to traditional needle-based injections, said SII.

The technology's advantages include the elimination of needle phobia, alleviation of pain during administration, convenience of use, and prevention of needle-stick injuries and cross-contamination, it added.