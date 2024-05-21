Gensol Engineering has appointed Shilpa Urhekar as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Solar EPC (India) at Gensol Engineering.

Urhekar will succeed Ali Imran Naqvi, who has been nominated to oversee the growth of Gensol Engineering Ltd and its subsidiaries, the company said in a BSE filing.

Before joining Gensol, Urhekar served as the country head (India) at Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL). During her tenure, she saw the successful bidding and execution of 6 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy projects. She managed the multi-gigawatt Solar EPC projects across India.

Under her guidance, SWREL achieved positive bottom-line growth and completed projects ahead of schedule.

Urhekar has over two decades of experience in the renewable energy industry. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for Gensol's leadership team. She will primarily focus on strengthening the company's solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business and solidifying its position as a key player in India's renewable energy landscape, according to a statement.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Ltd, said in the statement, "Ms Shilpa Urhekar's appointment strategically aligns with Gensol’s larger growth strategy of increasing Solar EPC project size."

Gensol Engineering Ltd, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, specialises in solar power EPC services, as well as electric mobility solutions.