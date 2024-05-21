Funding

Humors Tech secures Rs 2 Cr pre-seed funding from Venture Catalysts

Humors Tech, the healthtech company behind Respyr, a breath-based health screening device, has secured a pre-seed funding of Rs 2 crore from Venture Catalysts.

Respyr uses AI, IoT, and patented biomarker analysis for early detection and monitoring of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and respiratory issues.

The funding will support Respyr's commercial launch, clinical studies, and global expansion.

“Most healthcare research today is reactive; intervening after diseases have already caused substantial impact. Through Respyr, we aim to revolutionise the very premise of healthcare, making it proactive, accessible and personalised for each individual,” said Ankur Jaiswal, Founder, Humors Tech.

Deeptech firm 8chili receives investment from Karna D Shinde

8chili, a deeptech company with operations in San Ramon, California, and Bengaluru, has received an undisclosed investment from strategic investor Karna D Shinde.

8chili specialises in immersive training for the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The investment is expected to accelerate 8chili's research, market expansion, and partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Karna D Shinde's support as we continue to push the boundaries of immersive training. His strategic insight and financial backing will enable us to accelerate our research and development efforts, expand our market reach, and forge key partnerships within the healthcare industry," said Aravind Upadhyaya, Founder and CEO of 8chili, which has partnered with notable industry players including Strides Pharma and Apollo Hospitals.

SanchiConnect, YourNest launch $500k deeptech accelerator programme

SanchiConnect, in partnership with YourNest Venture Capital, is launching a scale-up accelerator for deeptech hardware and software startups with core intellectual property.

The programme will provide $500k upfront funding to 5-8 startups, followed by a 60-day intensive phase focusing on market strategies and international collaborations, culminating in a demo day for showcasing innovations to investors.

Applications are open from May 21 to June 9.

"At YourNest, our commitment to nurturing deeptech startups has been the focus of our thesis since inception. And in 2020, we pioneered the concept of fast-track funding with our unique SOAR programme in the midst of the pandemic," said Girish Shivani, Executive Director and Fund Manager at YourNest.

"This initiative now moves to the next level with our partnership with SanchiConnect in this accelerator programme and underscores our commitment to catalysing India’s deeptech startup ecosystem. By providing startups with faster funding we aim to spur their growth and contribute to the advancement of technology-led innovation."

The programme targets early-stage Indian startups with promising commercialisation or revenue in sectors such as agritech, biotech, energy, healthtech, and telecom.

Embedded consumer-lending platform Niro crosses Rs 1,000 Cr in disbursals

Niro, an embedded consumer-lending platform, has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore ($125 million) in disbursals in less than 27 months since its 2022 launch.

Partnering with top NBFCs including PayU Finance and Aditya Birla Capital, and banks such as IDFC First, Niro offers personalised credit products embedded in platforms such as NoBroker and Snapdeal.

The company serves 35 million pre-approved customers from its 250 million monthly active users.

"We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone of Rs 1000 crore in disbursals within such a short span of time. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Niro team, as well as the strength of the thesis and timing," said Aditya Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of Niro.

Metastable Materials ropes in energy expert Daniel Troedsson as advisor

Peak XV Partners-backed Metastable Materials, a Bengaluru-based deeptech battery recycling startup, has appointed Daniel Troedsson, a seasoned battery and energy expert, as its advisor.

Troedsson, formerly with Alelion Energy Systems AB and Volvo, brings nearly two decades of industry experience. His role at Metastable includes strategic planning, delivering industry insights, and expanding international market reach.

"Metastable is a groundbreaking startup that has, within a very short time span, exhibited the effectiveness of their recycling technology, exemplified through their successful execution of a small-scale production line." said Troedsson.

"Metastable’s strategic advantage, anchored via a patented solution, solidifies their position as frontrunners in the recycling industry," he added.

