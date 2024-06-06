AI is not a threat; it will create more jobs, assures Achal Khanna, India head of Society for Human Resource Management

Every time the topic of artificial intelligence comes up, it inevitably raises questions and concerns about the future of work and whether adoption of AI will replace human minds and lead to massive job losses.

Allaying these concerns and fears, industry veteran and CEO of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India, Asia Pacific, and MENA, Achal Khanna, says human intellect will always be valued and the world must not look at AI as a threat.

In fact, AI will create more jobs in the future, assures Khanna, who has over 30 years of work experience in diverse leadership roles across multiple organisations.

The key is to ensure human intelligence is on top of AI, she adds.

“We should not treat it as a threat; there will be more and more jobs created through AI. But we need to be on top of it. Human intellect is more important. As long as we are ready to skill and upskill, learn and unlearn, we would conquer this battle,” Khanna tells YourStory.

For instance, generative AI has created high-paying prompt engineering jobs, particularly in the US. India–with its flexible and agile learners–is producing many prompt engineers who are being hired by US companies; they are also working from India at various levels.

Khanna believes the human mind is an unparalleled creation and should never be underestimated.

“Organisations of different stages of maturity will be willing to experiment and implement AI-driven insights, along with human intelligence. You cannot cannot ignore human intelligence,” says Khanna, adding that the way forward for organisations is to use the combined force of AI and human intelligence.

SHRM, a 75-year-old organisation headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, US, is the world’s largest professional association devoted to human resource management, with 340,000 members across 193 countries.

Through these members, the organisation influences 1.6 million professionals across the globe, says Khanna.

SHRM India, which is based in Gurgaon, offers training and educational programmes that are designed and delivered by HR experts to empower people with the knowledge and tools they need to drive lasting change in the workplace.

The organisation also hosts a range of events and conferences every year towards this endeavour. For instance, SHRM Tech was conducted in Hyderabad last month to delve into cutting-edge work-tech ideas to empower organisations. The upcoming India Annual Conference in October in New Delhi will see experts across sectors speaking on current trends and technologies.

Khanna drives these initiatives with clear vision and dedication towards fostering better workplaces.

Before joining SHRM in 2011, she served as the managing director of Kelly India operations, the vice president at GE, and the country manager for Polaroid India. She has also held various positions at DuPont, ITC, and Cosmo Group.

In a free-flowing and candid conversation with YourStory, Khanna shares her perspectives and insights on the role of AI in enhancing organisational efficiency, the need for upskilling, emerging work policies, employee well-being in the current context, and more.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

YourStory (YS): What are your thoughts on how technology and AI in particular contribute to enhancing productivity?

Achal Khanna (AK): If you are flexible and agile, ready to learn and unlearn, you will always be productive, whether with or without technology. However, technology can enhance efficiency and speed up processes.

Everybody thought that when computers came, all bank jobs would go away. However, nothing happened. The best bank jobs didn’t disappear; instead, banks have become more productive.

Even when using ChatGPT, I would tell people to use their brains. Human intelligence remains paramount. All these tools help you to make turnaround time much faster.

If you do not educate yourself about these new tools or templates created through AI, you will miss out on valuable opportunities. These resources are designed to enhance productivity …

We should not treat AI as a threat; there will be more and more jobs created through AI. But we need to be on top of it … As long as we are ready to skill and upskill, learn and unlearn, we would conquer this battle.

YS: How do you see the role of HR evolving with advancements in HR tech, such as AI-driven recruitment?

AK: The world is seeing a tectonic shift from routine automation of mundane tasks to process optimisation of key HR business processes, where AI can be leveraged for operational efficiencies and uplifting workplace experiences.

In recruitment, especially for mass hiring, AI is utilised for resume matching, primarily to enhance productivity. This is particularly relevant in countries like India, where IT/ITES companies face high attrition rates and hire thousands of employees. Consequently, recruiters are under pressure to fill positions promptly while also focusing on metrics such as cost per hire and time to hire. Therefore, they ultimately turn to AI tools to match job descriptions with resumes and identify the best-suited candidates.

Recruitment and payroll have been most automated; use of AI is the most in these two areas.

YS: Moving on to work policies, do you see companies maintaining hybrid or remote work strategies, or will they revert to full work-from-office arrangements?

AK: In the case of hybrid work, it’s every company’s choice. We are all social beings who love to meet and interact.

But in a hybrid setup, you can’t force people (to come to office). If they are scared or don’t want to come, we should not force them. Whatever makes them happy, they should have the choice. However, hybrid is the best way, according to research. Despite this, more and more companies are pressuring people to return to the office because we are social beings.

Many companies are calling their employees back to work. TCS has mandated a five-day workweek from the office, and Infosys is following suit. What will happen to all the real-estate buildings? These offices are designed for people.

Talent can thrive from any location. Therefore, as long as they remain productive, we should grant them the flexibility to work wherever they choose.

Ultimately, organisations will adopt policies that best suit their needs. Some jobs will require physical presence, while others will remain hybrid.

YS: How important is work-life balance in today’s workplace? What can companies do to help employees maintain it and prevent burnout?

AK: Your first priority should always be your family; never neglect them. However, since you spend most of your time at the office, it’s important to enjoy your work. Balance naturally follows when you find joy in what you do. Remember, you are the best person to maintain this balance.

Work should be equally distributed to avoid overburdening any individual. While A-level players can handle high stress and workloads, B-level players keep things running smoothly, and C-level individuals also contribute.

Recognition is crucial for all employees. B and C players often get overlooked in favour of A players who generally manage well on their own. Ignoring B and C players can lead to burnout; they need support as they are the most likely to struggle.

COVID has introduced significant changes, like working from home and then returning to the office, which have highlighted mental health issues. In India, mental health remains somewhat a taboo. While more people are starting to talk about it, many still hesitate. It’s important for colleagues to encourage these conversations.

Given the high mental stress in the current environment, both physical and mental health need attention. Foster a happy office culture by celebrating small wins and recognising minor achievements. Don’t ignore early warning signs; if someone feels left out, HR must address it. This highlights HR’s crucial role in maintaining employee well-being.

YS: What are the key elements of company culture?

AK: A key element is to create a happy culture. Second, it should be a performance-driven culture because performance makes everyone feel good.

We need a culture of civility and respect for others. Being respectful is very important, but people often overlook this. And there should be an open-door policy where everyone is allowed to speak up.

If we have to praise someone, it should be done publicly, but if we need to address any issues or give negative feedback, it should be done privately. Public humiliation can create significant problems for individuals and damage the work culture.

YS: How important is continuous learning and upskilling for employees?

AK: Everybody thinks that companies should invest in talent, but I have a different perspective.

Companies will always invest in their talent, aiming to retain and reskill them … Organisations need to invest in their employees.

However, I believe individuals also need to invest in themselves and reskill. How many of us actually do that? This is the awakening I would like to see among Indians.

After graduating, especially from prestigious business schools, people often develop a chip on their shoulder. They rarely invest in themselves. We don’t even spend a penny on our own development, expecting our organisation to bear the cost.

Invest in yourself, and you will achieve wonders. Even if you just take one course per year for self-improvement, the impact can be remarkable. Imagine the progress our country could make!