OrbitShift, an AI-native sales operating system, raised $7 million in seed funding led by Peak XV’s Surge, formerly Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The startup intends to use the funds to build an AI-native sales operating system for enterprise customers.

The latest funding round follows a pre-seed round of $1.5 million, which brings the total funds raised by the company to $8.5 million.

Founded by Saurabh Mishra and Swapnil Saykar and launched a year ago, OrbitShift's products include accountOS, rfpOS, and pitchOS, which caters to the full sales lifecycle with its enterprise customers based in the United States, EU, and in the Asia-Pacific region.

"OrbitShift is an outcome of my deeply felt need for consultative sales organisations, shaped by two decades of experience working closely with global technology industry leaders in the enterprise sales ecosystem. We are addressing the challenges faced by consultative enterprise sales and marketing teams dealing with a glut of data, research reports, and disparate tools that don’t suit their sales motions," said Mishra.

He added that the company’s products have already empowered over 10 global companies. According to the company, it managed to reduce research and sales planning time by 40-50% for its customers.

“We expect AI to transform all business functions. However, some functions, like enterprise sales, require more judgment and are, therefore, harder to tackle with AI. Enterprise sales involve selling holistic solutions—a mix of products and services—with long sales cycles and multiple stakeholders. This complexity presents an opportunity to build a generational AI-native software business, and we believe OrbitShift is poised to do just that,” said Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners.

