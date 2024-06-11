One hour into Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, the moment everyone had been eagerly anticipating arrived: the unveiling of something monumental—Apple Intelligence. It’s not your typical artificial intelligence (AI); it's Apple’s very own brand of intelligence.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products—and what our products can do for our users,” Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said.

“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence. It can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them,” Cook added.

Apple Intelligence, the “personal intelligence” system designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, is integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Leveraging the capabilities of Apple silicon, it comprehends and generates language and images, executes tasks across various apps, and utilises personal context to streamline and expedite routine activities.

Embedded within the heart of an iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Apple Intelligence operates via on-device processing. Additionally, through Private Cloud Compute, it taps into expansive server-based models powered by Apple silicon to manage intricate user requests.

Apple Intelligence will debut with compatibility in US English and its beta version will be launched this autumn. It supports a range of devices: iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini (all featuring M1 chips or newer), Mac Studio with M1 Max or later, Mac Pro with M2 Ultra, alongside iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarise audio. | Image credit: Apple Inc.

Apple Intelligence brings systemwide writing tools, enabling users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text across various platforms such as Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

One of the most utilised features will likely be found in the Notes and Phone apps, allowing users to record, transcribe, and summarise audio, with participants automatically notified when a recording is initiated during a call, and upon call conclusion, Apple Intelligence generates a summary helping in recalling key points.

Apple Intelligence enhances image creation, allowing users to express themselves in new ways. Image Playground, integrated into apps like Messages and available as a standalone app, lets users quickly create images in animation, illustration, or sketch styles. All images are created on-device, enabling unlimited experimentation.

Built right into apps like Messages, Image Playground allows users to create fun images in seconds. Image credit: Apple Inc.

Image Playground lets users create images with themes, costumes, accessories, and places. In Messages, it suggests concepts based on conversations. The image wand in Apple Pencil lets users fill empty space with context-aware images.

By typing a description, users can create a Genmoji with additional options, or generate one from a photo, and use it inline in messages like an emoji.

Apple Intelligence also simplifies searching photos and videos using natural language. It pinpoints moments in videos and includes a clean up tool to remove background distractions in a photo without affecting the subject.

With Memories, users can type a description to create a story. Apple Intelligence selects the best photos and videos, arranges them into themed chapters, and crafts a movie with a narrative arc, complete with song suggestions from Apple Music.

New era for Siri

Apple Intelligence enhances Siri’s integration, making it more natural, contextually relevant, and personal. Siri simplifies tasks, maintains context between requests, and supports typing for communication flexibility. Its new design features a glowing light around the screen when active.

Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri becomes more deeply integrated into the system experience. | Image credit: Apple Inc.

Siri offers device support on the go and answers various questions about iPhone, iPad, and Mac functionalities. It can assist with tasks like scheduling emails or switching between Light and Dark Mode. With onscreen awareness, Siri can interact with content in more apps, like adding received addresses to contacts in Messages.

Siri gains the ability to perform numerous new actions within Apple and third-party apps. For instance, users can instruct Siri to find specific articles from their Reading List or send photos to contacts. Siri also offers tailored intelligence based on on-device information. Users can request tasks like playing recommended podcasts or checking flight arrival times, and Siri will handle the details without users needing to remember where the information was mentioned.

ChatGPT Integration

In iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple plans to integrate ChatGPT access into experiences, enabling users to access expertise, image, and document understanding seamlessly. Siri can utilise ChatGPT’s knowledge with user consent, presenting answers directly without users switching tools.

ChatGPT will feature in Apple’s system-wide writing Tools, aiding users in content creation. Through compose, users can utilise ChatGPT image tools to generate images in diverse styles to enhance their writing.

When a user grants permission, Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s broad world knowledge and present an answer directly. | Image credit: Apple Inc.

According to Apple, users accessing ChatGPT enjoy built-in privacy protections, with obscured IP addresses and no request storage by OpenAI. ChatGPT’s data-use policies apply to users who opt to connect their accounts. It’s accessible for free without an account, while subscribers can link accounts and access premium features directly from the platform.

“We’re excited to partner with Apple to bring ChatGPT to their users in a new way. Apple shares our commitment to safety and innovation, and this partnership aligns with OpenAI’s mission to make advanced AI accessible to everyone,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, noted.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed discontent with ChatGPT’s integration across Apple platforms.

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” he added.