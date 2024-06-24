BNC Motors’ eco-conscious EV solutions; Messy breakups and pet custody

A new act.

Certain provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, are set to come into effect from June 26, according to a government notification released late last week.

With the latest rule, the government can take over the control and management of any or all of any telecommunication services or network, in the interest of national security, friendly relations with foreign states, or in the event of war.

Moving on, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced two new standards to boost the safety and quality of electric vehicles.

“These standards focus on the critical component of electric vehicles ‘the powertrain’ ensuring it meets stringent safety requirements. Additionally, they emphasise the safety and performance of batteries, ensuring they are both powerful and secure,” the statement said.

Speaking of EVs, ﻿British International Investment﻿, UK's development finance institution, is betting big on the Indian EV ecosystem and expects to invest another $300 million in the next three years, according to its MD and Head of Technology and Telecoms, Abhinav Sinha.

BII, which has backed Mahindra Group’s EV arm as well as startups like ﻿Euler Motors﻿, ﻿Turno﻿ and ﻿Battery Smart﻿, has already invested around $300 million in the Indian EV sector.

Coimbatore-based BNC Motors manufactures every major component for electric two-wheelers—from chassis and powertrain to battery and electronics—meticulously designed in-house for its electric two-wheeler offerings.

“What sets us apart as an EV company is our vertical integration, with 90% of our supply chain operations concentrated in Tamil Nadu,” Narayanan, CEO of BNC Motors, tells YourStory.

Key takeaways:

BNC Motors offers a diverse range of EV two-wheelers, including its flagship models—the Challenger S110 and S125 e-bikes—the Perfetto Scooter, and the Boss NR 150 e-bike.

Priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,45,000 respectively, the Challenger S110 and S125 models are available across the company’s dealership showrooms. It aims to launch the rest of its e-bikes by 2024 end.

BNC Motors manufactures its vehicles in partnership with Japanese firm Musashi Seimitsu. While Musashi specialises in auto components, including electric powertrains and advanced battery technologies, BNC concentrates on vehicle development and distribution.

While there are pet custody laws in countries like the US, Argentina and Spain, there is no definitive law dealing with pet custody in India, even at a time when an increasing number of millennials and Gen Z are choosing to raise pets over children.

“Unfortunately, there are no clear-cut policies regarding the possession of the pet when partners separate. We have laws regarding animal welfare, but nothing on this,” shares advocate Rohan Gupta, who has been practising since 2013 in the courts of Delhi-NCR, with YS Life.

One love:

In recent times, the spat between politician Mahua Moitra and her estranged romantic partner, lawyer Jai Anant Dehradai, was in the news over the custody of their Rottweiler, Henry.

It's also crucial to figure out who the pet is more attached to. While they may love everyone in the family, there's one person they want to be around the most. “The pet should ideally be with that person,” says Shahzeen Shivdasani, relationship expert and author of Love, Lust and Lemons.

There are a few couples who also choose to give their dogs or cats to a pet shelter. However, it isn't as common.

AI partnership: Meta Platforms, the parent of social networking giant Facebook, has discussed integrating Meta’s generative AI model into Apple Inc's recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Meta Platforms, the parent of social networking giant Facebook, has discussed integrating Meta’s generative AI model into Apple Inc's recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Defence deal: India and Bangladesh on Saturday moved to bolster their defence relationship and signed agreements for expanding cooperation in maritime security, ocean economy, space, and telecommunication sectors, as New Delhi tries to present itself as a regional power and a counterweight to China.

India and Bangladesh on Saturday moved to bolster their defence relationship and signed agreements for expanding cooperation in maritime security, ocean economy, space, and telecommunication sectors, as New Delhi tries to present itself as a regional power and a counterweight to China. Tech export: Nvidia has signed a deal to deploy its AI technology at data centres owned by Qatari telecoms group Ooredoo in five Middle Eastern countries, Ooredoo’s CEO told Reuters. The deal will make Ooredoo the first company in the region able to give clients of its data centres in Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, Oman, Kuwait and the Maldives direct access to Nvidia's AI and graphics processing technology

IPO Watch: It’s a busy week for the primary market as both segments–mainboard as well as SME–will see action starting on June 24. A total of 10 public issues worth Rs 1,991 crore will hit Dalal Street, while 11 companies will make their debut on the bourses. Stanley Lifestyles' offer will close its IPO on June 25.

It’s a busy week for the primary market as both segments–mainboard as well as SME–will see action starting on June 24. A total of 10 public issues worth Rs 1,991 crore will hit Dalal Street, while 11 companies will make their debut on the bourses. Stanley Lifestyles' offer will close its IPO on June 25. Red alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kerala and Karnataka for 24 June, predicting heavy rainfall, especially in coastal regions of the states. Bihar, UP, Bengal are expected to receive rain in the next 3-4 days.

Answer: China. Mini Sky City, a 57-story skyscraper, was constructed in a record 19 days.

