CoinDCX launches Web3 Mode in app, offers access to 50,000+ tokens

Crypto exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿has launched Web3 Mode within its app, allowing its 1.5 crore users to explore and invest in over 50,000 tokens, including emerging and pre-launch assets across multiple blockchains like Solana and Polygon.

Users can transfer funds from their CoinDCX accounts into the Web3 mode using a unified deposit and withdrawal method, simplifying the process and encouraging exploration and trading within the Web3 ecosystem, the company said.

"CoinDCX’s long-term vision is to become the world's leading all-in-one Web3 app, offering both centralised exchange convenience and DeFi innovation. We have been working on this for the last two years and now we are proud to introduce Web3 Mode in CoinDCX App for our 1.5 crore users," said Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX.

"This positions CoinDCX as a one-stop shop for all Web3 needs, streamlining the user experience and addressing major customer pain points in the evolving Web3 landscape,” he added.

Based on the user's transaction history, CoinDCX will reward its users with points airdrop and Okto Points for every interaction within the Web3 mode, enhancing their investment and trading experience.

"The launch of Web3 Mode marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify Web3 access. This integration was made possible via Okto Chain. Last month, we introduced our fully expressive orchestration layer, a groundbreaking solution that holistically addresses chain abstraction," said Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX and Okto.

Also Read CoinDCX reserves more than double to Rs 3,507 Cr in 6 months

"CoinDCX users can now seamlessly interact with multiple chains, perform cross-chain token swaps, and confirm their identities across various networks—without dealing with the complexities of blockchain, which is made possible by chain abstraction powered by Okto’s ‘Orchestration’ Chain,” Khandelwal added.

The platform recently unveiled the Okto Chain, an orchestration layer designed to simplify blockchain technology for developers integrating Web3 into their applications.

This layer, powered by the $OKTO Token, offers a unified interface and SDKs to streamline complex Web3 functionalities, providing users with seamless, mobile-native experiences. Okto Chain aims to support one million users through the Okto Wallet App and 20 other apps.