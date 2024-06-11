Kerala-based Sabine Hospital and Research Centre secured $50 million in funding from private equity firm ﻿CX Partners﻿.

The company envisions making high-end fertility, birthing and neonatal care affordable and accessible to the most remote towns in India.

"The investment of $50 million validates our strong clinical fundamentals, business practices and also recognised the immense need for better fertility, mother and childcare in India. We are now all set to embark on the next phase of growth with renewed passion," said Dr Sivadasan Sabine, Founder and Chairman, Sabine Hospital & Research Centre.

The investor pool also includes Singapore-based growth-stage private equity firm, Tanas Capital, according to a statement.

"While upholding the utmost ethical standards and clinical excellence, the organisation has demonstrated remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 25% over the last three years," said Vivek Chhachhi, Managing Partner, CX Partners.

"We see the potential in further expanding Sabine Hospitals to adjacent markets, drawing upon our experience investing in healthcare, attracting high-quality professional leadership, and putting in place systems to manage growth," added Vivek.

Beginning as a single facility near Kochi in 2016, Sabine Hospital and Research Centre currently operates 300 beds including 60 NICU beds across 2 facilities in Kerala.

With an integrated model through which it offers mother and child healthcare services including IVF and other fertility treatments, birthing, newborn care and other gynaecological procedures, the company conducts more than 6,000 IVF cycles and 3,000 deliveries every year, the company said in a statement.