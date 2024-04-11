The Qualcomm Design in India Challenge has been fostering innovation and nurturing the brightest minds in the Indian startup ecosystem for years now. As the curtains draw on the eighth edition of this competition, the company has announced Ayati Devices, Rymo Technologies, and SIAMAF Healthcare as the winners.

Out of 155 applications received, a select cohort of 12 startups embarked on a journey, propelled by mentorship, resources, and access to cutting-edge technology offered by Qualcomm. These entrepreneurs showcased groundbreaking solutions spanning diverse domains such as medtech, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, AI/ML, and IoT, embodying the spirit of innovation that defines the Indian startup landscape.

Meet the winners

Ayati Devices Private Limited emerged as the winner of the challenge, earning recognition for its laser-based medical imaging device designed for real-time microcirculation visualisation and quantification. Ayati Devices received a grant award of Rs 50 lakh.

Nishant Kathpal, CEO & Director, Ayati Devices and Dr Rupesh Ghyar, Director, Ayati Devices expressed gratitude for the multidimensional evaluation process. “We felt like we were evaluated on multiple aspects and we're glad that we won in the end because that's kind of a proof of concept.”

Rymo Technologies Private Limited secured the first runner-up position with its computer vision and AI/ML technology integrated into a physical rehabilitation solution, earning a grant award of Rs 30 lakh. Chirag Shah, Co-founder & CEO, Rymo Technologies and Abhishek Rai, Co-founder, Rymo Technologies highlighted the programme's efficacy in honing their technological prowess and refining their business strategies.

“What we loved about the programme was that it was quite well-paced. It provided ample time to delve into technological complexities and explore new frontiers. The mentorship sessions were invaluable, guiding us to streamline our business operations and enhance our go-to-market strategies. Overall, we are quite happy with the support and opportunities provided by the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge,” they said.

SIAMAF Healthcare Private Limited clinched the second runner-up spot with its AI/ML-enabled MafPro device platform, revolutionising cancer diagnostics and therapy through magnetic nanotechnology. SIAMAF was awarded a grant of Rs 20 lakh.

Looking ahead, Subhasis Sarangi, Founder & CEO, SIAMAF Healthcare expressed the commitment to furthering their journey, with a focus on completing clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approvals. “Our next journey is to complete the clinical trial... So once we complete that clinical trial, we will subsequently submit those to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for a manufacturing licence,” he affirmed.

Qualcomm's Commitment to Make in India

Established in 2016, the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge aligns with the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative, driving innovation and bolstering economic growth. This initiative, nestled within Qualcomm's broader ecosystem enablement commitment, underscores the corporation's dedication to nurturing the Indian startup ecosystem.

“India’s vibrant startup ecosystem thrives on abundant tech talent and a dynamic business landscape. Recent government initiatives promoting home-grown technologies, coupled with growing 5G adoption in the country will give further momentum to digital transformation. Qualcomm Design in India Challenge reflects our commitment to leverage our expertise and help India grow in its digital journey,” said Savi Soin, Vice President, and President of Qualcomm India.

Qualcomm continues to support entrepreneurship and foster technological innovation through initiatives like the Qualcomm Women Entrepreneur India Network, L2Pro India, and the Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Programme.