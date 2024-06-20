Bengaluru-based IndianVCs, a decentralised venture community, has launched its online platform with the aim to make networking, hiring, and fundraising more transparent, accessible and targeted.

IndianVCs seeks to become the 'mini Y-Combinator' of India—the Indian equivalent of the American technology startup accelerator and venture capital firm—and cater to the demand and supply of talent and funds in the country’s tech market.

Founded by a group of former and current venture capitalists, IndianVCs is a community built by and for Indian VCs and founders. It is building a platform to streamline the interaction among key stakeholders–entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and engineers, the company said in a statement.

"Founders only go through early-stage funding once, so it's not worth their time to become experts on the whole ecosystem," said Pavithran Chidambaram, founder, Indian VCs.

"They should focus on who they need to talk to, then get back to building their product. We have built a repository to save them that time. It’s our job, not theirs,” he added.

IndianVCs' database includes detailed information on investors, categorised into sector focus, stage focus, and ticket size, with ways to contact investors and pitch to them. The databased is constantly verified and updated so that startups have access to active and relevant investors in the industry.

"It provides intel on the early-stage venture like a more refined, easier-to-search Tracxn,” said Chidambaram.

“IndianVCs fills an important gap in the Indian venture capital landscape. It serves as a one-stop solution for startups by providing insights and enabling connections to relevant funding houses,” said Kishore Ganji, Managing Partner, Astir Ventures.

IndianVCs' upcoming Spotlight programme will offer hiring solutions to bridge the gap between startups and top-tier talent with monthly events to build connections.

After each event, founders will receive a curated list of potential candidates, ensuring they can secure the talent necessary to drive their growth, said the company.

These events will attract a highly selective audience of talent sourced from a robust community, including NextPlay, alumni networks, member referrals, and open applications through the IndianVCs website, it added.