Furthering the agenda to position India as a toy export hub, Flipkart, India’s homegrown ecommerce marketplace, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), organised a workshop aimed at enhancing India’s capabilities in the global toy supply chain. The workshop focused on upskilling and reskilling domestic manufacturers to produce innovative and high-quality toys that represent India’s rich cultural heritage.

In pursuit of making India a global manufacturing hub for toys, the government has implemented a series of strategic initiatives, including the formulation of a comprehensive National Action Plan for Toys (NAPT). The key initiatives under NAPT aim to elevate the Indian toy industry through quality enhancement, innovation, and market expansion.

Hundreds of toy manufacturers across India participated in the workshop, which included interactive and expert-led discussions with Flipkart, covering quality improvement, innovation, and adherence to industry standards. The workshop aimed to equip Indian toy manufacturers with the necessary tools, knowledge, and resources to enhance their competitiveness and help them grow their businesses online. The event was graced by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, (DPIIT); Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT; Mohammad Isharar Ali, Director, DPIIT; Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart and Manjari Singhal, Head of FMCG and General Merchandise, Flipkart.

Commenting on the event’s success, Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “We are dedicated to creating a conducive environment for the Indian toy sector to thrive. By collaborating with industry leaders like Flipkart, we are taking significant steps towards making India a leading exporter of high-quality toys. We believe that with the right guidance and support, India can become a powerhouse in toy manufacturing.”

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart said, “Through the Flipkart marketplace, we have been able to provide local toy manufacturers a platform to reach customers across India thereby supporting their growth. We are happy to support DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce’s efforts to help strengthen the toy industry in India, and accelerate India’s development as a global toy manufacturing and export hub. This workshop and hackathon will help all participating stakeholders identify opportunities to achieve this goal of the government.”

The collaborative workshop by DPIIT and Flipkart aimed to elevate the Indian toy industry through quality improvement, innovation, and adherence to industry standards, by harnessing the power of e-commerce. New manufacturers joining Flipkart will benefit from streamlined registration, dedicated account setup assistance, personalized account management, and seller support for pricing, fulfillment, and more.

Leveraging Flipkart’s expertise in data analytics and logistics, toy manufacturers can efficiently navigate ecommerce, reach a broader audience, and achieve sustainable growth. Currently, millions of Indian toy manufacturers thrive on Flipkart’s platform. This collaborative initiative promises to usher in a new era of growth and innovation for India’s toy industry.