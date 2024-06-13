Home decor brand Trampoline raises $5M in seed round led by Matrix Partners, WaterBridge Ventures

Trampoline, a cross-border B2B design-led home decor brand, has closed its seed round of $5 million. The round was led by Matrix Partners India and WaterBridge Ventures, with participation from Alteria Capital with an additional $2 million in venture debt.

The fresh capital will enable Trampoline to solidify its supply chain and sourcing capabilities, progress new product development, and establish the early team, said the company in a statement.

Founded in December 2023 by Abhik Ghosh, Anushka Mahanti, and Varun Deo, the startup aims to provide independent retailers, interior designers, and wholesalers access to ethically manufactured products at low-to-no minimum order quantities, with an accretive margin profile, credit terms, and best-in-class logistics and delivery experience.

Post its launch in the United Kingdom in February this year, the company says it has witnessed significant demand across customers in the UK, with over 1,500 units ordered in the first few months. Customers, including independent retailers and interior designers, have resonated with Trampoline’s mission to bridge the gap between their stores and manufacturers, said the company.

Abhik Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Trampoline said, “Trampoline’s tech play aims to provide independent retailers the data and personalisation to efficiently curate for their stores, while equally deploying tech enabled QC/QA (quality control/quality assurance) and supply chain solutions for our manufacturer partners."

“With a strong customer backward design sensibility and a fully digitised supply chain, Trampoline is uniquely positioned to solve for key pain points around discoverability, quality and reliable supply of products, for home decor retailers globally,” said Sudipto Sannigrahi, Managing Director, Matrix Partners India.

Anjali Sosale, Partner at WaterBridge Ventures, said, “Trampoline dismantles traditional barriers to scale - heavily intermediated supply chains, opaque pricing, and lack of quality assurance - and enables independent retailers to diversify their supplier base and access exclusive product catalogues.

"India is one of the world's largest exporters of home decor products, exporting over $10 billion annually and predominantly led by SMEs. Trampoline provides these SMEs with access to global demand through its full-stack, design to delivery approach.”