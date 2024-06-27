Indians spent over 2M hours on Flipkart’s video commerce offering in the past year

Homegrown ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿ has noted high early adoption of its video commerce feature, with users spending over two million hours across a range of creative video commerce offerings over the past year (June 2023 to May 2024).

More than 75 million users have watched a video when shopping on Flipkart in the past six months alone (January to June 2024) across the ecommerce app's Liveshop+ and Vibes features, said the company.

It noted that events such as The Farmer’s Alphonso Mango Day Live Stream (establishing direct farmer-to-customer connect), Big Bharath D2C livestream, The End Of Season Sale, and Zero Hours saw strong engagement with its video commerce offering.





According to Flipkart, its video commerce feature offers a trusted experience through real-time engagement and live product demonstrations, which helps in understanding the product better. The maximum viewership clocked (number of times the video was watched) on a single live commerce video was 1.4 million.





The Walmart-owned company noted that video commerce was gaining rapid adoption among women in Tier II cities and beyond, millennials and Gen Z consumers. It saw the most engagement in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Also Read Flipkart group launches UPI app super.money in beta mode

"Flipkart's video commerce offering is designed to meet an array of evolving needs, with the intention of not only creating an enhanced shopping experience but also addressing possible barriers that exist when it comes to online shopping,” stated Neha Agrahari, Senior Director - Video Commerce, Flipkart.





Flipkart continues to focus on building its live commerce offering this year through engaging a growing set of ‘experts’ known as ‘Super Hosts’, stated the company release.