6X growth in one year? Meet Setu Nutrition, the nutraceutical company redefining wellness

Indian wellness brand Setu Nutrition is serving up a winning formula, experiencing a staggering 6X growth in FY24 and shattering records despite challenging market conditions. This achievement speaks volumes about its commitment to innovation and solid community-building. And who better to represent this winning combination than tennis legend Sania Mirza herself? She's not just an investor in Setu, but also their brand ambassador, lending her star power and dedication to the movement.

Setu's focus on "beauty from within"

Setu is different from your average supplement company. Founded by Nihaal Mariwala, who comes from a family with a rich heritage in health and wellness (think spices, flavours, fragrances), Setu offers a unique range of science-backed, convenient supplements for modern-day problems. We're talking about skincare, sleep, and even digital eye strain—all the things that plague us in the 21st century.

But here’s where things get interesting: Setu’s focus is on "beauty from within," achieved through their innovative, ingestible solutions like Skin: Renew and Skin: Youthful – leaders in their respective categories within India. This laser focus allows the company to address specific concerns like UV damage, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and collagen depletion. By prioritising internal solutions, Setu has carved out a sizeable niche and a unique position within the fast-growing nutraceuticals and Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) categories.

The nutraceuticals market, focused on ingestible beauty solutions, is poised for explosive growth, potentially capturing 3.5% of the global market share. This online-driven phenomenon, fuelled by new-age brands like Setu, is expected to balloon from $4 billion to $10 billion in just five years, reflecting a staggering 22% annual growth rate.

The BPC market in India is projected to generate a revenue of US$31.51bn in 2024. In fact, India's BPC market is the fastest-growing globally, expanding at a 10% CAGR and contributing significantly to the worldwide BPC boom. Setu is perfectly positioned to capitalise on this surging market with its innovative "beauty from within" solutions.

Science-backed innovation: The key to Setu's success in a crowded market

And it's not just about quick fixes. Setu is all about quality and efficacy. Its products are meticulously researched, thanks partly to its world-class R&D capabilities. This isn't a coincidence – Setu benefits from the deep expertise and proven track record of OmniActive, a leading nutraceutical company founded by Nihaal's father. With OmniActive's scientific muscle behind them, Setu has developed innovative and effective formulations free of harmful additives so you can feel good about what you're putting into your body.

This commitment to science-backed innovation makes Setu stand out in a crowded market dominated by big pharma and traditional Ayurveda. It is a relatable, results-oriented brand that resonates with modern Indian consumers.

The D2C disruptor: Scale with stealth

While the D2C (direct-to-consumer) space is brimming with wellness brands, Setu isn't playing by the same rules. It has identified a key differentiator: unexploited strategies specific to the nutraceutical category. This laser focus allows them to avoid the pitfalls of generic wellness marketing and target customer needs with pinpoint accuracy.

Think of it like this: instead of shouting into a crowded room, Setu has personalised conversations with smaller, highly relevant groups. Through rapid creative experimentation and website optimization, the team finds unique niche opportunities (UV damage, cellulite, etc) with specific and highly driven audiences. This strategic approach translates into efficient scaling across benefits and creative formats. It can quickly iterate on campaigns, identify what resonates with its audience, and ramp up successful strategies faster than competitors still figuring it out.

The nutraceutical space in India is booming, with domestic and international giants looking to capitalise on this rapidly growing market. Mergers and acquisitions are happening left and right, with significant players snapping up brands like Oziva, Plix, and Wellbeing Nutrition. This intense competition underscores the immense potential for Indian-born nutraceutical companies like Setu to not only dominate the domestic market but also become global leaders.

Aiming high

So, what's next for Setu? With Sania Mirza on board and a pipeline brimming with exciting new launches, Setu Nutrition is poised for explosive growth. Setu's ambition goes far beyond the impressive 6X growth it achieved in FY24. In FY25, it aims to attract new investors and foster an even more loyal customer base, scaling to a 100 Cr+ revenue.

A global trend, a local opportunity

The "beauty from within" market is booming globally, with established regions like North America and fast-growing areas like Asia-Pacific (fueled by high skin and hair concerns) leading the charge. India, with its increasing awareness of this trend, presents a unique opportunity for Setu. Their focus on clinically validated ingredients and convenient formats caters directly to this evolving market. Setu is passionate about expanding its direct-to-consumer channels and becoming a household name associated with effective and transformative wellness solutions.

With a global trend on their side and an underserved Indian audience, Setu is poised to redefine beauty and wellness.

Get ready to see Setu serve up innovative solutions that will transform the way Indians approach beauty and health from within.

Stay tuned because this is just the first set!