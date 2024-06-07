Tech giant ﻿Meta﻿ has launched Meta Verified for users of WhatsApp Business in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Colombia.

Businesses using Meta Verified on WhatsApp will benefit from enhanced account support, including impersonation protection, and will be able to use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees.

“We’re beginning to roll out Meta Verified on the WhatsApp Business app in India. When you see a Meta Verified badge (blue tick), this means a business has registered their information with Meta,” said Rutuja Kagwade, Monetization Partnerships, WhatsApp at Meta on X (formerly Twitter).

Users will be able to see the Meta Verified badge for businesses on their WhatsApp Channel and custom WhatsApp page.

Furthermore, the California-based company has introduced features which enable companies to use their APIs to serve customers through calls, all within the app.

“Sometimes you need to speak with someone live. We’re introducing the ability to call larger businesses on WhatsApp in just one tap. If you have a complicated travel request or want to discuss opening a new account with your bank, a quick call might be the best way to get help. We just started testing this feature and will expand it to more businesses in the coming months,” reads the blog.

The company has also rolled out AI-based features for WhatsApp Business apps, such as assistance in click-to-WhatsApp ads and responding to customer enquiries.

Speaking at the Meta Conversations conference, an annual event held in São Paulo, Brazil, Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the company’s plans to develop AI agents to assist businesses in their customer interactions.

“Our vision is not just to build a single AI assistant, but also to enable lots of different AIs that can serve different purposes, including for businesses. Any business should be able to quickly stand up an agent that can talk to your customers, provide support, and facilitate commerce,” he said.

According to a recent joint report by Bain & Company and Meta, over 80% of businesses plan to invest in Generative AI solutions within the next 1-2 years.