Nazara's NODWIN Gaming set to acquire Berlin-based Freaks 4U Gaming

NODWIN Gaming, a unit of Nazara Technologies, has increased its existing stake in Berlin-based esports company Freaks 4U Gaming to 100% in tranches through a share swap deal valued at Rs 271 crore.

The company said that the transaction will contribute materially to NODWIN’s revenue going forward. The deal will help bolster NODWIN Gaming’s access to developed markets and add on to its existing execution and planning capabilities in PC Gaming and publishing support services. The alignment will also complement NODWIN’s execution capabilities in emerging markets.

The transaction was carried out by NODWIN’s Singapore-based subsidiary, NODWIN Gaming International, which held a 13.51% stake in Freaks 4U Gaming.

NODWIN will initially raise its existing stake in the company to 57%, and the remaining 43%, which is held by Freaks 4U’s founders Michael Haenisch, Matthias Remmert, and Jens Enders, will be swapped at a later time.

Freaks 4U Gaming, which offers agency services and solutions to brands and publishers, generated a topline of Rs 223 crore in 2023, according to the company.

“This acquisition is a pivotal step in our global growth strategy. By integrating Freaks 4U Gaming’s expertise and resources, we are poised to deliver unparalleled services and expand our global footprint in the gaming and esports industries,” said Akshay Rathee, Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming.

Since the acquisition of NODWIN’s minority stake in Freaks 4U Gaming in January 2024, the companies have been closely working on integrating the two businesses. They have worked closely on projects such as the PUBG Mobile Global Open and Esports World Cup (EWC).

Existing investors of Freaks 4U Gaming, which include co-investors FRE and Game.Fin S.R.L, will become shareholders of the online gaming and esports company’s Singapore unit.