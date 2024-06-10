Cricket and Code: The Dual Life of Oracle’s Saurabh Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar's journey from the bustling streets of Mumbai to becoming a key player in USA cricket and a principal engineer at Oracle is nothing short of extraordinary. Born in 1991, Netravalkar started his cricketing career in India, where he showcased his talent as a promising left-arm fast bowler. He was a standout player in the 2010 ICC U-19 World Cup, taking nine wickets and leading the Indian bowling attack​.

The Transition to the USA

Netravalkar's cricketing journey took a significant turn when he moved to the United States in 2015 to pursue higher education. He earned a Master's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University in 2016, adding to his Bachelor's degree from the University of Mumbai. Balancing his academic pursuits with his passion for cricket, he developed a player analysis application during his time at Cornell​​.

Dual Careers: Tech and Cricket

After completing his studies, Netravalkar joined Oracle in 2016 as a member of the technical staff. His career at Oracle flourished, with promotions to senior member in 2018 and principal member in 2022. Simultaneously, he made his debut for the USA cricket team in 2018 and quickly became a pivotal player. His expertise in both cricket and coding has earned him admiration and respect from colleagues and fans alike​.

Historic Win Against Pakistan

Netravalkar's most notable cricketing achievement came during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Playing against Pakistan, he was tasked with defending 18 runs in a Super Over—a high-pressure situation. Netravalkar's calm and composed performance saw him conceding only 13 runs, leading the USA to a historic victory. This win not only showcased his cricketing prowess but also highlighted his ability to perform under immense pressure​​.

A Role Model for Many

Saurabh Netravalkar's story is an inspiration for many. He seamlessly blends his professional life at Oracle with his passion for cricket, embodying the dreams of many young aspirants. His dual success in both fields makes him a unique and admirable figure, proving that dedication and hard work can lead to success in multiple arenas.

As he continues to excel in both his careers, Netravalkar remains a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of passion. His journey from Mumbai to making headlines in the USA cricket scene is a remarkable tale of ambition, talent, and relentless effort.