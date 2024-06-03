Agritech startup Greenday has onboarded badminton wizard PV Sindhu as an investor and brand ambassador for its FMCG brand ‘Better Nutrition’.

This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods, the company said in a statement.

Better Nutrition uses biofortification to enhance the nutritional value of crops from the seed stage. Its product range includes biofortified atta, rice, bajra, ragi, and makka, enriched with minerals and vitamins such as zinc, iron, protein, pro-vitamin A, and calcium.

“With Sindhu on board, we strive to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition-dense staples and make them affordable and accessible to everyone across the country, while also improving the livelihoods of our farmers and their families who are an intrinsic part of our supply chain,” said Prateek Rastogi, Founder and CEO, Greenday.

A company spokesperson said the size of investment currently remains undisclosed as it is an ongoing funding round with Sindhu as one of the investors.

“I believe in Better Nutrition and in the vision of the company and this is why I chose to become their brand ambassador,” said Sindhu.

Image Source: Shutterstock

The startup operates about 75 agri-input stores and procurement centres across the country under its Greenday ‘Kisan ki Dukan’ brand. It collaborates with 15,000 farmers currently and plans to scale up operations significantly.

Greenday, whose revenue has surpassed Rs 10 crore, aims to expand across various geographies and crops, said Rastogi.

The company projects the nutrition-dense farming and staples market to grow to about Rs 2,000 crore by 2030. Greenday hopes to be at the forefront of this growth.

Greenday, the agritech division of Better Nutrition, partners with industry players including Harvest Plus Solutions and Yara Fertilisers to develop advanced biofortified produce.