Regulating AI forms advisory board for inclusive and responsible AI governance

Regulating AI, a non-profit organisation promoting governance in artificial intelligence, has announced the formation of its advisory board.

The advisory board comprises individuals with extensive expertise in governance, policy-making, and global thought leadership. Notable members include former US Senator Cory Gardner, former Bolivian President Jorge Quiroga, former Finnish Prime Minister Esko Aho, former Indian Minister of Commerce and Railways Suresh Prabhu, and former US Congress members Steve Israel, Jim Moran, Steve Stivers, and Daniel Donovan.

Its primary goal is to foster an inclusive and sustainable AI ecosystem that benefits humanity, while mitigating potential risks and addressing ethical concerns.

"I am thrilled to welcome our honoured board members. This remarkable group represents a diverse array of expertise, experience, and perspectives. As we navigate the complexities of this rapidly evolving technological landscape, the wisdom and counsel of these esteemed individuals will be invaluable in shaping policies that balance innovation, ethical considerations, and societal well-being," said Sanjay Puri, Founder, Regulating AI.

Some of its key initiatives include developing a comprehensive framework for AI governance, promoting international cooperation, advocating for diverse voices, and exploring sector-specific AI implications, among others.

“The transformational power of AI is greater than the previous digital revolutionary changes, if its potential is harnessed with effective regulation that takes into account the characteristics of developing nations. "Regulating AI" can be the convening platform to make this happen,” said President Jorge Quiroga, stated.

Through this board, Regulating AI seeks to establish a strong and globally inclusive regulatory framework, build public trust, align international standards, and empower various stakeholders.

“As AI technology rapidly advances, it is crucial that we have robust regulatory frameworks in place to ensure it is developed and deployed responsibly and ethically. I'm honored to join the Regulating AI Advisory Board to help shape policies that will protect consumer privacy, prevent algorithmic bias, and uphold democratic values," said US Senator Cory Gardner.

Regulating AI aims to educate and raise awareness about AI regulations and policies, fuel discussions among AI experts, policymakers, and enthusiasts, to promote collaboration to advance the understanding and implementation of AI regulations and policies.