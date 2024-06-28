When science meets fashion: A match made in workwear heaven

The future of work is being shaped by two powerful forces across the world: the meteoric adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the workforce’s expansion to include on- and off-balance-sheet talent.

As the workforce readies for the workplace of the future,Gurgaon-based new-age apparel brand Harfun has decided to shine the spotlight on the future of workwear.

The brand’s story began with a rebellion against stiff suits that stifled creativity and movement. At a time when modern professionals sought clothing that kept pace with their dynamic lives, Harfun decided to replace stiff formal wear with performance-driven work wear.

Harfun has put forward a new vision: to blend sharp aesthetics with cutting-edge tech, designing clothes for the future-focused professional. Enter WorkWear 2.0, a pioneering line that redefines what it means to be dressed for success.

CEO Saurabh Agrawal says, "At Harfun, we believe that science and style can exist in perfect harmony. Our clothes aren't just comfortable; they're backed by cutting-edge technology. We’re not making better garments, we’re innovating. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in workwear, because we know the modern professional deserves clothing that can keep up with their fast-paced lives.”

Innovation woven at the molecular level

Harfun's secret weapon isn't a sewing machine, but a lab. The company believe innovation starts at the molecular level. Yarn is 'dope dyed' to ensure colours stay vibrant, and every feature is locked in, wash after wash. The dedication to science extends to the choice of materials, and uses high-performance fabrics like Elastomultiester (EME), elastane, and nylon to be innovative and sustainable. These materials require significantly less water to produce than cotton and are often a by-product of biofuels.

The result is fabrics that breathe like a second skin and perform like high-tech activewear. Take, for example, the Workday Shirt, India's first smart shirt. Packed with features like wrinkle resistance, moisture-wicking, and sun protection, the workwear essential “feels like a luxurious everyday tee”.

A wardrobe of futuristic garments

Harfun continues to innovate, keen to create an entire wardrobe of futuristic garments. The CoolPro Shirt, a shirt that dries sweat in a record-breaking 25 seconds, keeps you cool and confident throughout the day. The EME fabric offers a blend of elastomeric yarn and superior moisture management.

The latest innovation from Harfun is the 2035 Workpants. The 2035 Pants move with you, wick away sweat with lightning speed, and maintain their shape no matter what the day throws your way.

This relentless pursuit of innovation has earned Harfun the title of India's tech-led workwear flagbearer. The company doesn't have a design team; it has a team of product scientists. They meticulously analyse every aspect of a garment, from the fabric's molecular makeup to the way the raglan sleeves (a first in workwear) offer unparalleled freedom of movement. This dedication to detail ensures every Harfun piece is a “masterpiece of comfort and functionality”.

Beyond the clothes: A disruptive philosophy

Harfun's disruption goes beyond the clothes. The company bypasses traditional offline retail and marketplaces, opting for a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. This allows it to connect directly with customers and ensure that the message of science-backed style reaches its target audience undiluted.

With over 50,000 customers in just two years of inception, and aiming to reach 100 million wardrobes by the year 2035, Harfun is proving that comfort and innovation are the future of workwear.

In a world obsessed with trends, Harfun is a brand built on science, a testament to the power of fusing fashion with function. As the workplace evolves, Harfun aims to be the working professional’s partner in navigating the complexities of modern life, one comfortable, stylish stitch at a time.

