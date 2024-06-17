In a dynamic keynote at Brands of India 2024, Atul Mehta, CEO — Domestic Shipping, Shiprocket, outlined the company’s comprehensive strategy to revolutionise direct commerce. His insights delved into improving business-to-consumer (B2C) operations through innovative logistics and marketing solutions, aiming to enhance the overall ecommerce ecosystem in India.

Streamlining ecommerce logistics

Mehta highlighted Shiprocket’s role in transforming the logistics landscape for direct commerce. “We power 250K+ sellers and have handled over 200 million transactions, helping to shape India's growing ecommerce market," he stated.

Shiprocket, primarily recognised for its shipping capabilities, also offers a

robust supply chain platform, along with a cross-border shipping and martech platform as well.

A significant innovation Mehta discussed is the 'Shiprocket Promise', which helps brands let their consumers know an accurate expected date of delivery (EDD). "We're at the right place to solve this, as we're already handling shipping and know the specifics of the logistics," Mehta explained. This tool aims to mitigate the uncertainty commonly experienced on direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites regarding delivery timings.

Enhancing customer engagement and trust

Building customer trust and engagement is pivotal, according to Mehta. He believes that clear communication and personalised interactions play crucial roles in fostering customer loyalty and repeat business.

“The more engagement you have, the more repeat business you generate, which is the holy grail for sustainable B2C operations,” he noted. Shiprocket’s Engage 360 platform utilises omnichannel strategies to enhance customer interactions through personalised communications across various platforms, including email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Innovating for a frictionless checkout experience

The checkout process is often a decisive factor in ecommerce success. Mehta emphasised the necessity of a seamless, frictionless checkout experience to convert browsing into sales effectively. Shiprocket has developed solutions like single-click checkout to simplify the buying process, significantly boosting conversion rates.

“Invest in something which helps you convert the traffic you already have where the customer is already engaged with you,” Mehta urged. Implementing efficient checkout solutions aligns with consumer expectations set by marketplaces like Amazon, where rapid transactions are standard.

As Shiprocket continues to evolve, its focus remains clear: to facilitate a seamless, efficient, and engaging ecommerce environment that can scale with India’s burgeoning digital marketplace. With strategic initiatives like Shiprocket Promise and Shiprocket Engage 360, the company not only supports current market demands but also anticipates future trends and challenges in direct commerce.

Mehta’s vision for Shiprocket is not just about leading in logistics but transforming the landscape of Indian ecommerce by enhancing the direct commerce contribution significantly.