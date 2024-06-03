Funding news

LogicLadder secures $2.5M from Zerodha’s Rainmatter and BIG capital

LogicLadder, a climate action software solution provider, secured $2.5 million in a recently closed funding round from Zerodha’s Rainmatter and Singapore and Vietnam-based BIG Capital firm.

The capital will be used in the company's expansion efforts in South Asia and North America, focusing on their indigenously developed technology.

LogicLadder’s premium platform, The Sustainability Cloud® (TSC), is used by leading enterprises to manage ESG, account for Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions, meet environment compliance and generate sustainability reporting. Additionally, its products - TSC Water, TSC Energy, and TSC Enviro, allow organisations to achieve efficiency-led decarbonisation and sustainability in water and generated waste.

Aegeus Technologies raises an undisclosed amount from Caspian Debt

Aegeus Technologies, an IoT-driven green robotics solution provider has raised an undisclosed amount from Caspian Debt. The company will be using the funds for its working capital and expansion.

Aegeus Technologies is harnessing robotics, AI & ML to revolutionise the O&M of solar plants. Its flagship product is the Intelligent Waterless Solar Panel Cleaning Robots which are installed in more than 8GW plants across India.

Other news

Thriwe launches an end-to-end digital dining platform

Thriwe Consulting Private Limited has launched its latest loyalty offering, an end-to-end digital dining platform - Thriwe Culinary.

Unlike most dining platforms that target direct-to-consumer and retail, Thriwe Culinary focuses on businesses and their customers. They provide exclusive dining benefits, unique experiences, and long-term loyalty rewards with a wide geographical presence.





The programme will have fine dining options, quick service restaurants (QSR), and premium dining chains from India as well as across other countries. It seeks to further offer its clients a range of benefits from mass to affluent to privileged categories to suit various end-user demographics and cost economies of the client. The program also seeks to easily integrate quick payment solutions with the dining platforms.





For the banking sector, Thriwe Culinary facilitates bank identification number (BIN) blocking and milestone-based reward segmentation to offer curated privileges for specific cardholders.

CASHe to set up its new technology excellence centre in Hyderabad

CASHe, a credit-led, AI-based financial platform, will set up a new technology excellence centre in Hyderabad as part of its expanding in-house digital engineering capabilities.

The new facility will support the fintech company's technology needs, including teams from its lending, insurance, and wealth management areas. The company also announced plans to increase hiring in various fields, such as technology, data sciences, machine learning, DevOps, TechOps, product development, credit, and collections.

The company employs 550 people across its Hyderabad and Mumbai centres and intends to add up to 300 people by the end of this calendar year. 150 of these hires are slated for the new centre.

MS Dhoni-backed drone startup Garuda Aerospace unveils drone showroom

Garuda Aerospace, a drone company, unveiled the country's first-ever exclusive drone showroom in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Dr R Velraj, Vice Chancellor of Anna University in the presence of Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

The showroom offers a wide range of drones on display and available for direct purchase. The showroom is equipped with high-tech interactive drone simulators that provide realistic drone flying experience through VR goggles. Additionally, the showroom also has a Live LED wall to book and reserve drone services as needed. Garuda Aerospace plans to expand its reach by establishing showrooms in 20 major cities within the next 6-8 months.

Battery Smart partners with Zepto offering 1000+ EV battery swapping stations for delivery partners

Battery Smart, a battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers, has partnered with Zepto to provide the company's EV delivery partners access to its nationwide network of 1000+ battery swapping stations, enabling two-minute battery swaps across 30+ cities. This partnership will also allow Zepto to deploy 10,000 new electric vehicles to its fleet in FY 2024-25.

Through this partnership, Battery Smart and Zepto will facilitate a seamless transition to electric vehicles for both existing and new delivery partners. Partners can save on costs by buying an EV without a battery and using Battery Smart’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model.

