During a ride with an Uber driver named Uthaya Kumar, Ramabhadran Sundaram was so inspired by Uthaya Kumar's startup story that he felt compelled to write a dedicated post about him on LinkedIn.

Uthaya Kumar's remarkable journey serves as an inspiring example of how anyone can pursue entrepreneurship. Originally from a small town in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, he made the bold decision to transition from a successful career as an ISRO scientist to becoming a dedicated entrepreneur.

His story is truly remarkable and serves as a testament to the power of determination and passion. Here is how he began his startup which ultimately led him to success!

Uthaya Kumar: From ISRO scientist to entrepreneur

After completing his M.Phil and PhD in Statistics, Uthaya landed his dream job of joining the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). His role at ISRO was pivotal, focusing on ensuring the exact density of liquid fuels used for launching satellites.

Essentially, his responsibility was to minimise the presence of bubbles in the liquid fuels to ensure their density stayed within the required parameters, thus preventing potential mishaps during the satellite launches. Kumar worked as an ISRO scientist for nearly 7 years and later became an assistant professor at an engineering college. Despite having the opportunity to work at one of the most prestigious organisations in India, he chose entrepreneurship as his next dream.

Origin of S T Cabs

Uthaya Kumar, with the unwavering support of his friends, launched S T Cabs in 2017 as a tribute to his parents Sukumaran and Thulasi. What's truly remarkable is that his startup, with a fleet of 37 cars, is generating an impressive Rs 2 crore in revenue every year!

Even more inspiring is Uthaya's approach towards the taxi drivers he works with - he considers them as partners and ensures they receive a 30% share. Besides, if the workers add a new car they get a whopping 70% stake from the earnings. This unique perspective has not only motivated the drivers but also contributed to the company's success by attracting more clients and cars to get higher profits.

But Uthaya's kindness just not stop here but goes beyond expectations as he saves money to build accommodation facilities for employees who are migrant workers. Additionally, he bears the education expenses of 4 children back in his hometown.

Challenges faced alongside

However, like any business founder Uthaya also faced big roadblocks, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to Ramabhadran Sundaram, Uthaya revealed he wore a hazmat suit to drive to long distances where had to travel to Orissa and Kolkata to make his company survive during the lockdown period. Uthaya Kumar's unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship serves as an inspiring example for budding business owners striving to leave a positive impact on the world.

The bottom line

The transition from a structured corporate environment to the fast-paced world of entrepreneurship requires resilience and adaptability, qualities that Uthaya Kumar possesses in abundance. In conclusion, Uthaya Kumar's journey serves as a testament to the potential for success that lies within each of us, regardless of our initial career path. His story is a reminder that with passion, hard work, and a willingness to embrace change, anyone can achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.