Meet these tech stars at YourStory’s India Tech Leaders Conclave 2024

India Tech Leaders Conclave 2024 is India’s most exclusive, highly curated gathering of the top tech visionaries and leaders who are the architects of India’s exponential technological advances and scale. This premier event will bring together 200 of India’s top CTOs, CPOs, CDOs, CISOs, and other senior tech and product leaders to share their journeys and insights, and collectively envision and deliberate the next five years of technological advancements and innovations in India.

Pramod Varma, CTO, EkStep Foundation, Co-founder, FIDE & ex-Chief Architect, Aadhaar & India Stack

Pramod Varma is the former Chief Architect of Aadhaar, India's digital identity program that has successfully covered around 1.4 billion people. He was also the chief architect for various India Stack layers such as eSign, DigiLocker, and Unified Payment Interface (UPI), all of which are now working at a population scale in India. Pramod played an integral role in architecting India’s digital health infrastructure, vaccination and immunisation infrastructure (Co-WIN & DIVOC).

He is currently the CTO at ﻿EkStep﻿ Foundation, a not-for-profit helping build Digital Public Infrastructure products, such as DIKSHA and ONEST network in education and skilling sectors via open source digital building blocks under Sunbird.

Rahul Chari, Co-founder & CTO, PhonePe

Rahul Chari is a serial entrepreneur in the consumer internet space, who is currently busy building one of the largest mobile payments and fintech companies in India. With over 18 years of experience covering the consumer internet and enterprise software space, he has a strong experience in building world-class tech platforms for web-scale, continuously scaling systems to deal with hyper-growth and evolving the processes and practices to meet the demands of a fast-growing organisation.

He specialises in digital payments, supply chain technologies—order fulfilment, warehousing and logistics, digital media platforms—content management and delivery, fibre channel protocols, storage virtualisation, SAN architectures and data centre storage applications.

Geetha Manjunath, Founder & CEO, NIRAMAI

Geetha Manjunath is the Founder, CEO, and CTO of ﻿Niramai﻿ Health Analytix, and has led the company to develop a breakthrough AI-based test for detecting early-stage breast cancer in a non-invasive radiation-free manner. She is a computer scientist with a PhD from the Indian Institute of Science and management education from Kellogg’s Chicago. She has over 25 years of experience in IT innovation and has proposed and led multiple AI projects at Xerox Research and Hewlett Packard Labs. Before starting NIRAMAI, Geetha was the Lab Director for Data Analytics Research at Xerox.

She specialises in AI/ML, computer vision, data analytics, big data, cloud computing, and deep tech.

Raghu Krishnananda, CPTO, Myntra

Raghu Krishnananda is the Chief Product and Technology Officer at ﻿Myntra﻿, with over 25 years of experience in product development. He has held senior management positions in leading global companies building platforms and services on web and mobile in ecommerce, consumer internet and finance domains.

He’s highly experienced in building and leading large, high-performing teams, hiring and mentoring senior technical talent as well as in performance management. Raghu’s technology focus areas are cloud platforms and machine learning.

Saurabh Tiwari, CTO, PolicyBazaar

Saurabh Tiwari is the Chief Technology Officer at ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, and is a leader with insights from both technical and business perspectives in the domain of IT. He’s highly experienced in the area of software pre-sales, product management and development.

The IIT-IIM grad specialises in ideation and successful execution, product management, software solution building, cross-geo & cross-functional team management, product sales and software development.

Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO, MakeMyTrip

Sanjay Mohan, the Group CTO at ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿, is a seasoned tech leader with over 25 years of rich and varied experience, spanning across the US, UK, and India, in consumer-internet and software-products domains. He has strong problem-solving skills—both in tech and non-tech functions—and has the ability to tie complex organisational machinery into one cohesive unit helping organisations move several notches up on technology, product, and consumer delight fronts.

Sanjay believes in driving execution excellence with a two-pronged approach – relentless simplification of complex problems and interactions, along with investing in people as a core competitive differentiator.

Rohan Khara, CPO, BharatPe

Rohan Khara, the Chief Product Officer at ﻿BharatPe﻿, ​​loves startups because they allow him to do much more than what his business card suggests he would be doing. He is passionate about online consumer businesses because of their pace, immediacy and scope of impact. Rohan’s expertise is primarily in understanding customer needs, translating those needs into product requirements and then establishing a tight handshake with design and engineering teams to deliver a product, which caters to those needs.

Rohan enjoys working in fast-paced environments and uses his creativity and leadership skills to tackle difficult problems.

Also joining the above list of speakers will be Rajesh Ramdas, Senior Director - Field Engineering, ﻿Databricks﻿; Todd Greene, CEO, ﻿PubNub﻿; Shivir Chordia, MD, Couchbase India & Saarc, Shivaarti Bajaj, Founding Managing Partner, RSD Bajaj Global; Aveekshith Bushan, VP, APJ, ﻿Aerospike﻿; Karan Mehta, Founder & CTO, Pay With ﻿Ring﻿, among others.

See you at the Shangri-La Bengaluru on June 21, 2024.