Cracking the code: Challenges behind India's critical mobile app security

In today's digital age, where mobile applications are increasingly integrated into our daily lives, ensuring their security has become paramount. As we know, there are 26,759 Indian mobile app developers active on Google Play, and out of the 2,796,645 apps available, 139,145 were built by Indian developers.





Indian mobile apps see an average of 333,000 downloads per app, surpassing their global counterparts, which generate about 294,000.25 downloads per app.





Research suggests that over 95% of the Indian BFSI apps have failed the reverse engineering threat test, exposing customers to cyber and financial fraud.





Companies need to implement robust security measures to protect sensitive user data, prevent the exploitation of mobile app vulnerabilities, and guard against app tampering, identity theft, and fraud.

Challenges in mobile app security in India

The rise of mobile devices and apps has created new opportunities for malicious actors, increasing the frequency and variety of security incidents. Many users are unaware of basic security risks associated with mobile apps—making them easy targets for fraudsters—which leads to higher instances of identity theft, financial loss, and privacy breaches.





Security risks often arise from traditional app development that prioritises UI/UX design over mobile app security, making apps susceptible to data leakage and identity theft.





Additionally, the constantly evolving threat landscape, including malware, spyware, and phishing attacks, makes it difficult for companies to stay updated with advanced security measures, increasing the risk of mobile app fraud.

Must-follow security postures for companies and developers

Runtime security for critical mobile apps

Implementing robust security measures such as Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) can significantly enhance mobile app security. The technology operates within the application runtime environment, continuously monitoring and analysing app behaviour to detect and thwart malicious activities in real time.





Developers can effectively mitigate threats such as injection attacks, tampering, and data exfiltration by integrating RASP solutions into mobile apps, providing an additional layer of defence against evolving cyber threats and frauds.

Digital identity management

Digital identity management is crucial for verifying the identities of users accessing digital services, including mobile apps. Issues such as identity theft, unauthorised access, and data breaches can compromise the integrity of these systems.





Implementing robust authentication mechanisms, such as device and SIM binding, is essential to enhance the security of critical mobile apps. Device and SIM binding attaches the user with a particular device and SIM identifier to avoid account takeovers.

Fraud control

Fraud control systems are crucial for detecting and preventing fraudulent activities in mobile apps, especially in India where digital transactions are booming. Fraudsters frequently target mobile apps for payment fraud, identity theft, and account takeover.





Techniques like screen sharing, remote desktop access, screen capture, internet calls, spoofing malware, and spyware are commonly employed for such malicious activities.

Secure source code practices

Secure source code practices are fundamental for building secure mobile apps resistant to cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities. A lack of awareness of secure coding practices can lead to the introduction of security flaws and weaknesses in the codebase resulting in reverse engineering and app tampering.





Adopting secure coding guidelines such as those provided by open web application security projects and incorporating security measures throughout the software development lifecycle can help mitigate these risks.





Following the best practices of DevSecOps will enable companies to strengthen mobile app security posture making apps more resilient to cyber theft.

Regulatory compliance

Following regulatory guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) like Digital Payment Security Controls (DPSC) is crucial for enhancing mobile app security in India. The RBI has established comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks and guidelines aimed at safeguarding financial transactions and sensitive data.

App developers can reduce vulnerabilities, prevent unauthorised access, and protect user data from cyber threats by adhering to RBI's guidelines. Moreover, this compliance builds trust among users, promoting wider adoption of secure mobile financial services and contributing to the overall stability and security of the digital ecosystem in India.

Consumer awareness

Consumer awareness is critical for promoting safe and secure mobile app usage practices among the general public. In India, where smartphone penetration is increasing rapidly, educating users about the risks associated with mobile apps such as data privacy concerns, phishing attacks, and malware infections is essential.





Government agencies, cybersecurity organisations, and industry associations can play a vital role in raising awareness through campaigns, workshops, and educational resources. Empowering consumers with knowledge about how to identify and mitigate security threats can help reduce the likelihood of falling victim to cyber-attacks and fraud schemes.

Manish Mimani is the Founder and CEO of Protectt.ai.