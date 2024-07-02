Cricketer AB De Villiers joins Supply6 as brand ambassador, investor

Bengaluru-based health food brand ﻿Supply6﻿ has onboarded former South African cricketer AB De Villiers as its brand ambassador and investor. The strategic partnership aims to inspire consumers to live healthier lives by combining AB De Villiers' sporting excellence.

"I am excited to join forces with Supply6. As an athlete, I recognise the critical role nutrition plays in health and performance. Their commitment to comprehensive and convenient nutrition solutions aligns with my dedication to peak performance and well-being. The brand's rapid expansion is impressive, and I am eager to support its mission of promoting healthier lifestyles," AB De Villiers said.

Supply6, founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, offers a range of supplements that address specific health goals and nutrient deficiencies. The brand uses six key nutrition pillars, such as protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, derived from scientific research and a deep understanding of nutritional principles to create supplements for overall health.

"In a crowded nutrition market, we noticed many customers deficient in Vitamin D and B12 and battling multiple gut health issues. This insight led us to create Supply6 360, combining essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in one supplement," said Vaibhav Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO of Supply6.

"Partnering with AB De Villiers, whose dedication to fitness mirrors our ethos, is thrilling. His nickname, Mr. 360, complements our flagship product. Together, we aim to revolutionise the market and inspire healthier eating habits," he added.

Its flagship product, Supply6 360, aligns with AB De Villiers' 360-degree cricketing prowess, promoting a holistic approach to nutrition and addressing common deficiencies in vitamin D, B12, and gut health, the company said in a statement.

Supply6 also provides tailored solutions for specific health issues such as skin wellness and energy enhancement.