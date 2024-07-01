NIIT names Pankaj Jathar as CEO

Skills and talent development firm NIIT has named Pankaj Jathar as its new chief executive officer, starting July 1, 2024.

Jathar assumes the role from Sapnesh Lalla, who will transition to a non-executive director position at NIIT Ltd while continuing as CEO of NIIT Learning Systems, which was demerged from NIIT last year.

Jathar brings over 25 years of expertise and experience in leading global corporations across ecommerce, consulting, technology solutions, training industry, business development, and governance.

Starting as a management trainee at NIIT, he then spent four years at Tata Interactive Systems in London before joining Accenture as a solution architect, where he developed IT solutions for the banking and finance sector over five years.

He was also part of the launch team for Amazon India, oversaw the FMCG division at Cloudtail, and was appointed CEO of Prione (Amazon’s joint venture with Catamaran) in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Pankaj Jathar back to the NIIT family,” Rajendra S. Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder of NIIT Limited, said.

“His experience and knowledge of technology-driven industries make him the perfect leader for NIIT Ltd. With his leadership, we are committed to building talent for the nation and driving forward our vision of excellence at NIIT,” Pawar added.

Established in 1981 to address the human resource needs of the nascent IT industry, NIIT offers a wide array of learning and talent development programmes across futuristic domains to millions of individual and corporate learners through its diverse businesses.

NIIT reported a net profit of Rs 11.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24 against a loss of Rs 9.4 crore in the comparable period of the previous fiscal. Their revenue for the fourth quarter rose by 24% year-on-year to touch Rs 74.3 crore.