Phenom acquires Tydy to streamline employee onboarding

﻿Phenom﻿, an AI-powered talent experience platform, has acquired ﻿Tydy﻿, a human resources technology company.

This marks Phenom's fifth acquisition.

By integrating Tydy's capabilities, Phenom–which is based in US and India (Hyderabad)–aims to create a seamless, end-to-end talent journey, from job search to employee off-boarding.

Tydy's team, including co-founders Kiran Menon, Nikhil Gurjer, and Gaurabh Mathure, will transition to Phenom, integrating its technology and team to create a single HR management interface.

Tyd is based in the US and India (Bengaluru).

“With the addition of Tydy, we’re poised to empower organisations to ensure their employees are productive from the start. Onboarding is a pivotal moment in the talent journey where candidates become employees— and where talent leaders can set them up for success," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder of Phenom.

With Tydy, Phenom hopes to strengthen the connection between candidates and employees to create an end-to-end talent experience.

"This solves a crucial need for talent acquisition and talent management teams to complete necessary operational steps, verifications, and documentation leading up to an employee’s first day. It also shortens time to productivity while creating a fast, transparent, and easy experience for new hires that makes a lasting, positive impact on employees,” said Bayireddi.

Tydy, founded in 2019, connects tools, processes, and people to create efficient, personalised workflows. It has been adopted in over 30 countries to reduce manual HR, IT, and operations efforts; automate compliance; and reduce onboarding time.

“We realised there was an opportunity to overhaul onboarding experiences and complex HR operations for the better by combining persona-based segmentation, integrations, automation, and intelligence into one solution," said Kiran Menon, Co-Founder, Tydy.

"We believe that Tydy’s technology and workflows will become a key piece of Phenom’s holistic approach to deliver the best hiring, growth and retention outcomes in the industry,” he added.

The acquisition follows Phenom's recent unveiling of significant platform innovations at its annual IAMPHENOM conference–including X+ agent, a platform experience for talent leaders and talent marketers, and other innovations for acquiring and managing talent.