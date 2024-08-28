Are freelance consultants the new face of the BFSI sector?

The rise of the gig economy is transforming industries across the board, and the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is no exception.





Traditionally known for its structured and stable employment opportunities, the BFSI industry is now increasingly tapping into the gig workforce.





So, what does this mean for the future of BFSI? Could freelance consultants become the new face of this crucial sector?

The growing influence of the gig economy

The gig economy—defined by short-term contracts or freelance work rather than permanent jobs—has gained significant traction globally. With its flexibility, more people are choosing gig work over traditional employment.





According to a report by Boston Consulting Group, the rise of digital talent platforms has significantly boosted the high-skill freelance economy. Companies are increasingly adopting a blend of full-time and freelance employees to gain a competitive advantage.

For the BFSI sector, this shift presents both opportunities and challenges. Freelance consultants bring specialised skills and the ability to adapt quickly to evolving technologies and processes. On the other hand, the integration of these independent specialists in an industry that thrives on stability and regulation requires careful balancing.

Why BFSI is embracing freelance consultants

Several factors are driving the BFSI sector to embrace freelance consultants. Firstly, access to specialised skills is a major advantage, as the financial sector's ongoing digital transformation demands expertise in areas like data analytics, cybersecurity, and fintech—skills that freelance consultants often possess.





About 47% of gig work in India is in medium-skill jobs, 22% in high-skilled jobs, and 31% in low-skilled jobs. This diversity of skill sets enables BFSI companies to engage gig talent without long-term commitments associated with full-time employee hiring.





Wealth management firms are increasingly turning to seasoned programme managers to drive their digital transformation efforts. Leading firms are using specialised talent networks to find the right professionals.

Further, cost-effectiveness is a significant factor. Getting project-based professionals for short-duration or not-so-regular projects allows companies to scale their workforce according to demand, thereby reducing overhead costs.





In addition, freelance consultants bring innovation as their diverse experience in projects and industries offers fresh perspectives, which can help BFSI companies stay competitive.

Lastly, with the need for agility to respond to changing market dynamics, organisations are realising the importance of adjusting their workforce based on demand.





Companies can invest as per their growth stage by hiring part-time or flexible workers, ensuring they use resources wisely. Early-stage fintech firms often face the challenge of needing senior professional expertise without the financial capacity to hire full-time CTOs and CXOs.

Challenges

Finding high-quality freelance talent continues to be a significant challenge for many organisations. Traditional talent acquisition processes are often geared toward large-scale, permanent hiring, which doesn't adequately address the unique needs of the freelance workforce. This distinct talent pool is characterised by different career expectations and motivations, necessitating a specialised approach.

Integrating freelance consultants into the BFSI sector, while beneficial, presents some challenges. One of the primary concerns is data security and privacy—given that BFSI organisations handle some of the most sensitive information.





According to research, the BFSI sector reportedly witnesses 300 times more cyberattacks than other industries. Therefore, more reasons to take strict precautions toward client information security and statutory compliance.

The other challenge would be maintaining consistency in service delivery since freelance consultants may not be as deeply immersed in the company culture as full-time employees.





Building trust is another critical issue. In a sector where trust is foundational, companies must establish rigorous processes for screening, training, and monitoring freelance consultants to ensure they meet the expected high standards.

Additionally, regulatory compliance is particularly complex in the BFSI sector as it’s one of the most heavily regulated industries. Companies must develop solid frameworks to manage compliance effectively, even when working with a dispersed and flexible gig workforce.

Driven by the opportunity and despite these challenges, leading BFSI organisations are embracing this trend. A prime example is Axis Bank, which has built its gig platform called Gig-A-Opportunities, which invites freelancers to join the bank for various roles.

The future

As the gig economy continues to grow, its impact on the BFSI sector is likely to deepen. We may see the emergence of hybrid work models where freelance consultants complement full-time employees, bringing flexibility and expertise to the industry.

The gig economy is changing the BFSI sector, bringing new chances for flexibility, innovation, and cost savings. BFSI companies will need to invest in technology and processes that allow the smooth incorporation of freelance consultants while ensuring data security, regulatory compliance, and consistency in service delivery.





It could involve engaging or developing specialised platforms to source gig talent and manage gig work, creating secure digital environments for collaboration and fostering a culture that values and incorporates gig talent.

Deepak Malkani is the Co-founder of IndusGuru.