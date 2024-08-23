Flipkart Samarth marks 5 years with an event empowering artisans, weavers, and rural entrepreneurs

Delhi – August 22, 2024: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, celebrated its 5-year journey milestone through an event dedicated to Empowering India’s Artisans, Weavers, SHGs, Women & Rural entrepreneurs. The event was attended by over 250 industry leaders, sellers, artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SHGs, aimed to celebrate and elevate the rich cultural heritage of India, which witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India; Shri. Atul Kumar Tiwari (IAS), Secretary, and MSDE; Smt. Sonal Mishra (IAS), Joint Secretary, MSDE.

Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at the Samarth event with the mission to upskill thousands of employable youth across India. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, this partnership aims to upskill thousands of youth across India, enhancing their employability in the e-commerce and supply chain sectors. The Flipkart team provides a holistic experience and training to candidates with 7- days of intensive classroom training followed by 45-days of hands-on industry exposure at Flipkart’s facilities. This collaboration is poised to significantly contribute to the nation’s economic growth by providing specialized training and certification programs that prepare young individuals for successful careers.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India emphasized the government's unwavering focus on skilling youth for global demands, aligning with the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047. Commending Flipkart on reaching the 5-year milestone of its Samarth program, he remarked, “The Government of India remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering artisans and promoting the diverse crafts that are integral to our rich cultural heritage. The collaboration between MSDE and Flipkart's Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), formalized at the celebration of Flipkart Samarth’s journey, is a significant step towards equipping our youth with the skills to thrive in the modern marketplace. By integrating traditional crafts into the digital space, we are forging strong partnerships and embracing innovation through the Samarth program, paving the way for the growth of India’s MSME sector."

He further highlighted the importance of industry collaboration, stating, "Partnering with the industry is crucial for success. Through internship programs and initiatives like Samarth, we are unlocking opportunities for young people to engage with the evolving work culture and gain the skills required for the future. Flipkart, a homegrown brand with global aspirations, has demonstrated its impact by empowering women entrepreneurs and individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, positively affecting 1.8 million livelihoods. With the launch of their Academy focused on logistics, warehousing, and allied sectors, Flipkart continues to contribute to the broader e-commerce ecosystem, furthering India’s development."

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "At Flipkart, we believe in the power of preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihoods. This Samarth 5-year journey milestone celebration event underscores our commitment to empowering artisans, weavers, and MSMEs across Bharat. Through our Samarth initiative, we have positively impacted 1.8 million livelihoods in the last 5-years of its journey, preserved over 100 traditional art forms, and fostered the growth of thousands of sellers. As we look to the future, our partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will further equip India’s youth with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy, ensuring that the legacy of our past continues to flourish in the hands of future generations."

The Flipkart Samarth event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on the future of artisan empowerment. The panel, which included distinguished industry leaders such as Shri. Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME; Shri. Mahendra Payaal, Chief Program Officer, National Skills Development Corporation; Smt. Simmi Nanda, Co-Founder, Director, BeUnic; and Smt. Meenu Chopra, Executive Director - All India Artisans & Craftworkers Welfare Association explored the future of India’s artisan community in today’s rapidly evolving environment, the importance of skill development, and the significant role of e commerce in expanding market access.

To continue to support artisans and enhance their reach ahead of the festive season, Flipkart unveiled the ‘Samarth storefront’ Indian Roots on its app during the event. This virtual platform offers artisans, weavers, and MSMEs unprecedented access to a national market, enabling them to showcase their unique products to over 500 million customers across India.

The event served as a platform for government leaders, industry experts, and key stakeholders to discuss and explore the future of artisan empowerment in the digital age. The gathering underscored the importance of integrating traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to create sustainable livelihoods for millions.

