Freshworks’ CPO Prakash Ramamurthy resigns

Nasdaq-listed SaaS firm ﻿Freshworks﻿' Chief Product Officer (CPO) has resigned from his position after nearly a five-year stint to pursue another professional opportunity.

Ramamurthy will remain with the firm till October 1, 2024, to assist newly appointed CEO Dennis Woodside, the company’s SEC filings showed.

“On August 12, 2024, Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer of Freshworks Inc, notified Freshworks of his resignation to pursue another professional opportunity. Mr. Ramamurthy is working closely with Freshworks’ chief executive officer to ensure a smooth transition period and he will continue in his current role until October 1, 2024, following which Mr. Ramamurthy will remain available to provide advisory assistance to Freshworks through the end of the year,” read the SEC filing.

Prior to joining Freshworks, Ramamurthy served as an operating partner at Trinity Ventures and was a senior vice president at Oracle Cloud, where he led product development in systems management and security.

This news arrives months after former Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham assumed the role of executive chairman earlier this year.

According to an SEC filing from August 5th, the company has also named Philippa Lawrence as its new Chief Accounting Officer.

Additionally, Pradeep Rathinam, who served as Freshworks' Chief Revenue Officer, stepped down from the firm in February. Rathinam, who joined in 2020, previously founded AnsweriQ, an AI-driven customer service automation company.

Abe Smith was appointed as the new global field operations leader, replacing Rathinam.

Other recent appointments include Mika Yamamoto as Chief Customer and Marketing Officer and Johanna Jackman as Chief People Officer.

Freshworks announced a 20% increase in revenue, reaching $174.1 million for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, compared to $145 million in the same period the previous year.

The California-based company's total income from operations rose to $13.1 million, up from $11.8 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses increased to $189 million in Q2 2024, up from $163 million a year earlier.