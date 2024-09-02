Have an impactful solution? Apply now to be part of the HDFC Tech Innovators 2024

India’s innovation landscape is largely driven by a vibrant startup ecosystem. As the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, India’s tech and entrepreneurial prowess continues to grow, contributing to the global digital revolution.

To support India's entrepreneurial ambitions, HDFC Capital has announced the launch of the latest edition of its startup awards program - HDFC Tech Innovators 2024. This year it is a much broader platform and is supported by HDFC Bank and its various group companies including HDFC Life, HDFC Ergo, HDFC AMC, HDFC Securities and HDB Financial Services.

This year’s theme revolves around ‘Inclusive Innovation’, which seeks to recognise products and services in 5 different and diverse sectors, attempting to put a spotlight on innovative solutions across the tech ecosystem.

Click here to apply for the HDFC Tech Innovators 2024 today.

Award Categories

Startups with innovative and groundbreaking ideas are invited to apply for HDFC Tech Innovators 2024 program. The 5 categories for the awards are:

Consumer Tech: Innovations that improve everyday consumer experiences

Fintech: Cutting-edge technologies enhancing accessibility and efficiency in financial services.

New-Age Tech: Solutions to disrupt traditional systems, create new opportunities and enhance efficiency in emerging sectors.

Prop Tech: Innovative technologies transforming real estate development and sales.

Sustainability Tech: Innovations for environmental sustainability, reduction in carbon footprints, and conservation of natural resources.

Strategic partnerships

A number of partners have come together in this edition to recognise the emerging startups. These strategic partnerships reflect the HDFC Group’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and accelerating growth in the startup ecosystem.

Government Partners: Startup India and MEITY Startup Hub

Startup India and MEITY Startup Hub Academic Partners : IIM Ahmedabad Ventures, IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Madras, YNOS.

: IIM Ahmedabad Ventures, IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Madras, YNOS. Ecosystem Partners : Awfis, NAREDCO, IVCA, and CREDAI.

: Awfis, NAREDCO, IVCA, and CREDAI. Venture Partners 100X VC, 3One4 Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Brigade REAP, Chiratae Ventures, Earth Fund, Elevation Capital, Gruhas, Inflection Point Ventures, Ivy Cap Ventures, Matrix Partners (Z47) and Rainmatter.

HDFC Tech Innovators 2024: Timeline

Applicants of the program will be assessed by a curated panel of industry leaders on various parameters, including innovation and impact.

Applications open: August 23

Applications close: September 22

Shortlisting and Jury: September 23 - October 18

The Showcase Event: October 22

What’s in store for the winners?

Winners of HDFC’s Tech Innovators 2024 program will have access to a range of exclusive benefits:

An opportunity for investment by HDFC Group Companies

A unique chance to pitch to leading investors and corporates

Featured coverage in post-event media

Product showcase avenues at the Grand Finale event

An exclusive invitation to the networking dinner at the Grand FInale event

An opportunity to interact with founders of unicorns

Curated introductions to investors and bankers

Visibility and recognition by the HDFC Group Companies

Complimentary offers on coworking spaces

Applications close on September 22, 2024.

