India’s Quest for a Signature Global Drink: Could Millets Be the Answer?

India might be on the verge of crafting its very own global signature drink. Currently, the world’s alcoholic beverage market is a behemoth, valued at around $1.75 trillion in 2023, and is projected to grow steadily over the next decade. Despite the market's dynamic landscape, no distinctly Indian spirit has yet captured global recognition. This might soon change as the Indian alcohol industry eyes a novel ingredient to differentiate itself: millet.

The Global Alcoholic Beverage Market Landscape

The global alcoholic beverage market has been driven by rising demand for premium spirits, beer, and wines, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. While distilled spirits hold the largest market share, the beer industry is witnessing rapid innovation with the introduction of new flavors and microbreweries. The Asia-Pacific region, where India is situated, is the largest market for alcoholic beverages, driven by changing lifestyles, rising income levels, and an increasing appetite for premium products​.

India's Current Alcohol Landscape: A Melting Pot Without a Signature

Unlike Scotland’s whisky or Mexico’s tequila, India does not have a globally recognized signature spirit. While India produces a wide variety of local beverages—like Feni in Goa, Mahua in Central India, and arrack in the South—the country’s alcohol market is currently dominated by adaptations of European spirits such as whisky, rum, gin, and vodka. As a result, there isn’t a single product that globally represents India's rich and diverse heritage in alcohol production.

Why Millets Could Be India's Answer

Indian distilleries like Diageo and Pernod Ricard are now considering millets as the foundational ingredient for a potential signature Indian spirit. Millets, known for their resilience in extreme climatic conditions and their rich nutrient profile, offer a sustainable and culturally resonant option. They are hardy, drought-resistant, and capable of growing in a wide range of environments—qualities that are crucial given the growing concerns around climate change.

Moreover, millet is gluten-free, catering to 8% of the global population who are gluten intolerant and is high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. This makes them an attractive ingredient for health-conscious consumers, aligning with global trends toward healthier, more sustainable food and drink choices​.

The Government Push and Global Recognition

The Indian government has been promoting millets aggressively, recognizing their potential not only as a food source but also in the beverage industry. This push culminated in the United Nations declaring 2023 as the "International Year of Millets." India currently accounts for about 40% of the world's millet production, making it the largest producer globally. Leveraging this agricultural dominance, India is well-positioned to create a signature spirit that could place it on the global alcohol map​.

Traditional Millet-Based Beverages: A Forgotten Legacy

Interestingly, millet-based alcoholic beverages are not a new concept in India. Rural and tribal communities have long been brewing drinks from millets like ragi (finger millet) and bajra (pearl millet). These traditional drinks, such as Ragi beer in South India and Bajra Chang in Rajasthan, reflect the deep cultural connection India has with millet. Several urban bars are already catching on to this trend, serving millet-based beers and other innovative drinks.

The Path Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

There is a growing momentum among Indian distilleries to craft a distinctly Indian spirit, mirroring movements seen in other countries—like the rise of bourbon in the U.S. and rye in Canada. The focus on millets also aligns with global trends towards sustainability and local sourcing. For instance, Pernod Ricard, a key player in India's alcohol market, is not only exploring millet-based spirits but is also keen on reducing water usage, lowering emissions, and creating new opportunities for local farmers​.

If India can successfully leverage its millet production and craft a unique spirit that resonates globally, it could significantly enhance the perception of Indian beverages on the world stage. With an export value currently at a modest $300 million in 2023, there is immense potential for growth. A signature drink could not only boost exports but also serve as a cultural ambassador, telling the story of India’s rich and diverse heritage through a simple glass.