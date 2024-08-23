Magicpin Co-founder Brij Bhushan joins PrimeVP as venture partner

Brij Bhushan, Co-founder and former COO of ﻿Magicpin﻿, has joined Prime Venture Partners (PrimeVP) as a full-time Venture Partner.

Bhushan scaled Magicpin into India’s third-largest food delivery platform and secured significant investments from Lightspeed, Zomato, and Waterbridge.

"My experiences with UrbanTouch, Delhivery, Tracxn, and TinyOwl have given me a wealth of insights into the startup world, and I’m eager to bring that knowledge to Prime Venture Partners," Bhushan wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Now, Anshoo Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Magicpin, is the last of the three original co-founders remaining at the company.

Nipun Bhatia, another co-founder and former CTO of Magicpin, left the company in 2021. He initially joined California-based ecommerce enabler Square as head of engineering and is currently working at HR-tech giant Rippling.

At Prime Venture Partners, Bhushan will be involved in all aspects of the firm’s investment strategy, portfolio management, and fundraising efforts.

Bhushan'has previously served as Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners. He has also worked with Bain & Co. and is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore.

"The Prime Ventures team is packed with ex-founders and operators, which brings something truly unique to the table. It’s the perfect fit for me, as we all understand the highs and lows of building from scratch," Bhushan's post added.

In addition to Bhushan's appointment, Prime Venture Partners has also promoted Gaurav Ranjan to the role of Principal - Investments. Ranjan has been with the firm for six years and has played a significant role in sourcing and evaluating startups, particularly in the fintech, SaaS, and gaming sectors, Prime Ventures said in a statement.