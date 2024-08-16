Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Ola Electric shares surge nearly 16%

The company also reported a jump in revenue from operations for the April-June quarter of 2024-25.

Press Trust of India9716 Stories
Ola Electric shares surge nearly 16%

Friday August 16, 2024 , 2 min Read

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd surged nearly 16% on Friday after the Ola Group announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline.

The stock jumped 15.77% to Rs 128.09 on the BSE. At the NSE, it soared 15.59% to Rs 128.20.

Ola Electric Mobility on Wednesday reported a jump in revenue from operations in the April-June quarter of FY25 at Rs 1,644 crore against Rs 1,243 crore revenue recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The June quarter has been a "good quarter" in terms of growth and profitability, Chairman and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a post-earnings call.

Meanwhile, the group has rebranded its ride-hailing service as Ola Consumer, announced a partnership with Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC), and launched automated warehousing solutions to cater to quick commerce requirements.

Besides, Ola said it will bring to the market the first indigenously designed and developed family of chips for AI, general computing, and Edge by 2026 under its Krutrim venture.

Speaking at Sankalp 2024—Ola's annual launch event on Thursday—Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said currently, two-thirds of India's two-wheeler market consists of motorcycles, and it was imperative for the company to enter the segment.

Also Read
Ola Electric launches electric motorcycles

"We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles," he said.

Aggarwal also said Ola's indigenously developed 'Bharat 4680' cell and battery pack will be integrated with its own vehicles starting in the first quarter of FY26. The company also showcased its all-new Gen-3 platform for two-wheelers.

"Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India," Aggarwal added.

(Disclaimer: Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, is an independent director in Ola Electric)

Edited by Suman Singh

  • Ola Electric
  • Bhavish Aggarwal
  • Press Trust of India
  • Just In