Ola Electric has sent a strong response to MapMyIndia, says Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has issued a strong response to MapMyIndia, which has accused the company of misappropriating data, said Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Ola.

Aggarwal dismissed MapMyIndia’s claims as “opportunistic” and said that the move was strategically timed around Ola Electric’s IPO.

“Empty vessels make more noise. In the run-up to our IPO, they made a lot of sound. They were totally opportunistic about it. We sent them a strong response, we wanted to deal with them after the IPO. In that timeline, we have sent them a response; they haven’t responded to that,” said Aggarwal, at a press briefing on the sidelines of Sankalp, the company’s flagship event.

“They attacked Ola Electric, which is not even into mapping business. There is absolute opportunistic randomness in what they have done. We will get back to them in the right forum at the right time,” he added.

Last month, MapMyIndia’s parent company, CE Info Systems, had accused Ola of copying proprietary data by reverse-engineering a licensed product from a 2021 agreement. The lawsuit alleges that Ola Maps had illegally copied API and SDK data from one of MapMyIndia’s clients.

Meanwhile, Ola Cabs has rebranded itself as Ola Consumer. The company has launched a loyalty programme called Ola Coin and reintroduced ride-sharing services to strengthen its position in the competitive ride-hailing market.

“At Ola Consumer, our aim is to ensure that every consumer has access to the best products and services without barriers of traditional commerce," Aggarwal said.