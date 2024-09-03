Oleria accelerates Bangalore expansion, fuelling identity security innovation

Identity theft is the new frontier of cybercrime. With the digital landscape expanding at an unprecedented rate, cybercriminals' tactics are also evolving. The proliferation of remote work, cloud applications, and interconnected systems has created a complex environment for managing access. Traditional identity and access management (IAM) solutions, designed for static environments, are inadequate for modern businesses. This mismatch has created vulnerabilities that cybercriminals exploit with devastating consequences.

The repercussions are far-reaching. Data breaches, financial losses, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties are just some of the potential outcomes. The need for a fundamentally different approach to identity security is more critical than ever. With a staggering 80% of breaches leveraging compromised identities, the stakes have never been higher.

To combat this growing threat, Oleria, a global cybersecurity leader, is at the forefront of developing innovative identity security solutions. The company has recently grown its Bangalore presence in India to drive innovation in identity security that protects organisations' most valuable asset: data. The company's strategic move aims to tap into the region's tech talent and accelerate development of solutions that safeguard businesses from cyber threats.

Reimagining identity security

Founded by industry veterans with a proven track record in security leadership, Oleria brings a unique perspective to the market. Co-founder and CEO Jim Alkove, formerly the head of Windows security at Microsoft and Salesforce's Chief Trust Officer, and Co-founder and CPO Jagadeesh Kunda, a seasoned product leader from Salesforce and JumpCloud, have combined their expertise to address the critical challenges facing enterprises today.

Rajneesh Kumar heads Oleria's engineering team in Bangalore, which plays a crucial role in the company's technological advancements. The team focuses on developing cutting-edge solutions that deliver exceptional value to customers. By combining human ingenuity with advanced technology, Oleria is creating a future where organisations can confidently embrace digital transformation, trusting that their data is protected.

Solving the identity security challenge

The escalating threat landscape has made identity security a top priority for organisations worldwide. With a 71% year-over-year increase in identity-related attacks, cybercriminals increasingly target identities as the weakest link in an organisation's security posture. Legacy IAM solutions, designed for static environments, are ill-equipped to handle the complexities of modern enterprises. These systems often need more visibility, control, and automation to manage access risks effectively.

Oleria addresses this challenge with its Trustfusion platform, which offers unparalleled visibility into an organisation's access landscape. This platform enables security teams to understand who has access to what, how they obtained it, and how it's being used. By proactively identifying and remediating access risks, Oleria helps organisations reduce their attack surface and protect sensitive data.

Oleria's adaptive approach ensures that users have the right access at the right time, minimising the risk of unauthorised access. The platform also empowers security teams to make data-driven decisions through advanced analytics and insights. Moreover, Oleria is developing autonomous identity access management capabilities, leveraging AI to automate routine tasks and improve efficiency. Combining human expertise with cutting-edge technology, Oleria transforms how organisations approach identity security. The company's commitment to innovation and customer success sets it apart as an industry leader.

Delivering real-world results

Oleria is rapidly gaining traction in the market, with a growing roster of enterprise and Fortune 500 customers adopting its Trustfusion platform. The company's innovative approach to identity security resonates with organisations across industries, demonstrating the critical need for advanced solutions.

One early adopter of Oleria's platform is Vimeo, a leading video-sharing platform. Mark Carter, Vimeo's CISO, praised Oleria's ability to provide comprehensive visibility into access, enabling the company to identify and address potential vulnerabilities effectively. "We began seeing value quickly after implementing Oleria Adaptive Security," Carter said. "I was impressed by the comprehensive visibility we had into our access, including over-provisioned accounts, unintended access, and our coverage of multi-factor authentication. Oleria's simple, user-friendly experience gave us both clarity and direction on where to focus our efforts and the tools to detect access issues easily."

Working at Oleria: Bangalore and beyond

Oleria is building a world-class team with a strong emphasis on talent development and a collaborative work environment. Bangalore, India, has emerged as a strategic hub for Oleria's growth. The city's vibrant tech ecosystem and deep engineering talent pool make it an ideal location to foster innovation and expand the company's footprint. Oleria's Bangalore office, located in the heart of the city's tech corridor, is rapidly growing and focusing on hiring top engineering talent.

"Bangalore is a hotbed of innovation, and we're excited to be part of this dynamic ecosystem," said Jagadeesh Kunda, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Oleria. "Our team in Bangalore is instrumental in driving product development and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Oleria was named a Built In Best Place to Work and Best Startup to Work For, and the company continues to build on this reputation in Bangalore. Oleria believes in diversity and empowering its team to do great work. Emphasising work-life balance and providing incentives for long-term commitment, Oleria ensures that its developers feel valued and motivated.

The company offers a unique opportunity for tech professionals to join a fast-growing company at the forefront of identity security. With a focus on employee growth and development, it provides a supportive environment for individuals to thrive and contribute to Oleria's mission.

Building a safer digital future

The digital frontier is a double-edged sword. While it offers unprecedented opportunities, it also presents significant risks. Identity security is the cornerstone of a secure digital world. Oleria is committed to building a future where organisations can confidently innovate without fear of compromise.

By offering a comprehensive, adaptive, and autonomous approach to identity security, Oleria empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern threat landscape. With a growing global footprint and a talented team committed to innovation, Oleria is poised to become the trusted partner for organisations seeking to safeguard their future.