Om Logistics acquires ICD Bawal for Rs 110 Cr

Supply chain and logistics management firm Om Logistics has acquired Inland Container Depot (ICD) Bawal in Haryana for Rs 110 crore.

The acquisition is set to enable the company to expand its pan India operations, reduce average transit times, and optimise supply chain management.

“This milestone demonstrates our commitment to revolutionizing supply chain management and setting new benchmarks in the logistics industry,” said Raghav Singhal, Executive Director, Om Logistics.

ICD Bawal is a multimodal logistic hub located on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and within the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) industrial estate.

ICD Bawal features advanced technology, including automated container movement systems, real-time GPS tracking and app-based monitoring, the company said in a statement.

Built on 20 acres of land, the facility features two automated rail lines, a 30,000 sq. ft. custom bonded warehouse space, and a capacity to handle 5,000 containers of EXIM cargo per month, it added.

ICD Bawal also has multimodal connectivity including ports such as Mundra, Pipavav, and JNPT, and airports including Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL).

In May this year, the B2B logistics company launched RapidShyp, a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) shipping venture.

