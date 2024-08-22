PhonePe launches Credit Line on UPI

Fintech firm PhonePe on Thursday launched Credit Line on UPI on its platform to enable consumers availing credit lines from their banks to seamlessly link them to UPI on PhonePe for merchant payments.

The feature will enable consumers to purchase with ease across millions of merchants and avail the flexibility of short-term credit that helps them manage their monthly expenses better, the company said in a statement.

“This is the second offering that will unlock the potential of credit usage on UPI, following the tremendous success of Rupay Credit Cards on UPI… we are focussed on offering a varied set of new use cases in close partnership with the ecosystem players,” said Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments at PhonePe.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expanded the scope of UPI to include pre-approved credit lines, which allows users to avail credit lines through banks and use them through their UPI apps. “This will further help exponentially increase the number of merchants where credit lines can be utilised,” the company said.

PhonePe’s Credit Line on UPI will also allow merchants on the PhonePe Payment Gateway to offer customers an additional payment option at the time of checkout, which will help reduce cart abandonment and lead to higher sales, the company said.

To enable this offering, merchants can integrate with PhonePe PG to add Credit Line on UPI as a payment option.

In February this year, the fintech firm had launched its Indus Appstore and had crossed a million installs in a month. In March, it enabled UPI payments at Mashreq NEOPAY Terminals for its users travelling to UAE.