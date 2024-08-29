Reliance is transforming into a deeptech company: Mukesh Ambani

﻿Reliance Industries﻿has now become a net producer of technology and is transforming itself into a deeptech company, said Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

“Breakthrough technologies and innovation have always been the greatest wealth creators for nations, as well as for corporates. Reliance internalised this 'Vikas Mantra' at every stage of its growth. In recent years, this mantra is transforming Reliance into a deeptech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said Ambani, addressing the 47th annual general meeting (AGM) of the conglomerate.

Launch of JioBrain

At the AGM, Reliance Jio launched JioBrain–a suite of tools and platforms, spanning the entire AI lifecycle, to create end-to-end workflows with real-time, data-driven insights and automation.

Ambani said the company is starting to use JioBrain to drive transformation across other Reliance operating companies and fast-track their AI journey.

"I anticipate that by perfecting JioBrain within Reliance, we will create a powerful AI service platform that we can offer to other enterprises as well,” he added.

Investment in AI infrastructure and R&D

Highlighting the increasing adoption of new technologies, Ambani announced plans to build a national AI infrastructure.

“We plan to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance’s green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future,” said Ambani.

Multiple AI inference facilities will be established across various locations in the country, in partnership with leading global tech companies, to introduce advanced AI models, solutions and tools in India.

“At Jio, we have always been at the forefront in leveraging cutting-edge technologies for faster scaling, higher efficiency, and superior customer service. And now, AI has become integral to everything we do,” Ambani said.

Reliance invested over Rs 3,643 crore ($437 million) in R&D during FY24, bringing its total research expenditure to over Rs 11,000 crore ($1.5 billion) in the past four years. The company has employed more than 1,000 scientists and researchers on crucial projects across its various businesses.

Homegrown applications of AI

The company aims to create the world’s lowest AI inferencing cost, making homegrown AI applications more affordable than anywhere else and accessible to all.

“For instance, in the retail sector, AI can help optimise inventory management, reduce waste, and ensure that the right products are always available at the right time. In healthcare, AI can assist doctors in diagnosing diseases more accurately and faster than ever before, potentially saving countless lives,” he added.

Last year, Reliance filed over 2,555 patents, focusing primarily on bio-energy innovations, solar and green energy sources, and high-value chemicals. Digital technology is also a key focus of the company, with patents filed in areas such as 6G, 5G, AI-large language models, AI-deep learning, big data, devices, internet of things, and narrowband-IoT.

Diwali offer

The company also announced a special Diwali offer for Jio AI-Cloud, providing users with 100GB of complimentary storage.

"Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage,” he said.