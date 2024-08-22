SketchBubble is every professional’s ally when it comes to corporate presentations

An effective corporate presentation can help you present your plans, projects, and products to your target audience. Done right, it can convey ideas convincingly, captivate people, and leave a lasting impact. What makes for a great presentation? Superior storytelling, confident delivery, and – often overlooked, but most important - an immersive visual experience. Slides shouldn’t just play a supporting role in the presentation; they should be the shining star!

Jaipur- based presentation design firm SketchBubble understands the advancements and trends, including minimalistic design, immersive and interactive presentations, dynamic colour patterns and gradients, in the field better than anyone. For the last decade, the company has been blending technology, expertise, and creativity to produce state-of-the-art visual resources that add panache to corporate presentations.

Easily downloadable and completely customisable, SketchBubble’s professional presentation slides accommodate complex concepts and insights, delivering them in simple, actionable and easily digestible formats. These trendy and creative slides save professionals hours of sweating over a PowerPoint presentation or the heavy costs of hiring and guiding a freelancer to do the job.

“A well-designed presentation is no longer just a tool—it's a catalyst for raising capital and awareness or educating audiences, turning vision into reality by compelling audiences to believe and invest in the story,” says Ashish Arora, Co-founder, SketchBubble.

Buoyed by this vision, SketchBubble has aided professionals from the biggest corporate companies in the world, including Intel, IBM, HP, GE, Toyota, Volvo and Adobe and more.

In the beginning

When Founders Ashish Arora and Rohit Khariwal and Pankaj Narang were developing cell phone monitoring software they cast about for a designer who could help them develop a corporate presentation to woo investors. While impressed with the designer’s work, both Arora and Khariwal were taken aback by the high costs of freelancers. They recognised that professionals often struggle with tools like PowerPoint and Apple Keynote, spending time and energy on creating effective, compelling presentations.

Their experience with freelancers also illuminated the challenges that companies undergo when looking for professional designers. Finding a designer with the right skill set and experience takes time, with users having to sift through countless portfolios. Furthermore, users often need to explain their vision and ideas to the freelancer, and are dependent on them to realise their vision.

SketchBubble solves these problems by giving professionals access to high quality and creative slides on their website. The slides are created by professional designers, and are easily editable. Once the file is downloaded, users can quickly populate the slides without any design knowledge. Users with a free account can download 1,000+ free templates from the website. The entire platform is designed to make corporate presentations as easy as possible.

SketchBubble’s slides are:

100% editable: Easy, user-friendly and completely customisable, SketchBubble’s slides adapt themselves to a diverse range of topics.

Varied: From pitches and instructional presentations to keynotes and training sessions, SketchBubble offers more than 200,000 slides and graphics.

Relevant: A 100 new presentation templates are added weekly, allowing users to stay trendy and never run out of options.

How trends impact templates

SketchBubble stays abreast of trends, doing thorough research on which trends have real potential and those that have a long way to go.

One of the most talked about trends in corporate presentation design is artificial intelligence (AI). Design platforms powered by AI now have the potential to create customised designs and images based on a user's input. However, these platforms continue to require the expertise of a professional designer to review and rework certain aspects to fit the vision.

Based on their research, the SketchBubble team concluded that AI-designed presentations still lag designs created by humans. Its slides offer a range of designs to choose from and are easily customisable to fit user specifications.

Other trends that have gained traction are minimalism and interactive presentations. In contrast to the showy and crowded slides of the past, 2024 is all about the “back-to-basics” approach. These designs are characterised by clean lines, ample white space, and an uncluttered aesthetic.

The second trend involves adding interactive elements to the presentation, making the experience a lot more immersive.

As Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, says: “The future of presentations isn't just about delivering information; it's about creating immersive experiences that engage, inspire, and empower audiences to take action.”

SketchBubble is focused on creating and offering minimalistic interactive presentations on its platform to add greater value to presentations and deliver a more impactful outcome.

The way forward

Since its inception in 2014, SketchBubble has worked with both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. The team has grown from eight people to over 50 members. The company has also expanded its portfolio from 800 templates (10,000 slides) to 20,000 templates (200,000+ slides).

SketchBubble has now added Google Slides and Apple Keynote versions of their slides, so users can easily access them outside of Microsoft PowerPoint.

And that’s just the beginning! The company is thriving despite competition from well-funded AI presentation design tools. It plans to expand its offerings from purely business-related topics and infographics, for other domains such as education, technology, innovation and other industry-related themes.

Apart from presentations, SketchBubble will start adding Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets templates in the coming months. Users who cannot afford to pay can look forward to accessing 1,000+ free templates to create meaningful presentations.

With SketchBubble, corporate presentations can be creative, customisable, and hassle-free!

For more information visit SketchBubble’s website, here.