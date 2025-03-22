Inspiring entrepreneurs who are revolutionising industries

Entrepreneurs are leading innovation, sustainability, and transformation across various industries. From revolutionising healthcare and agriculture to reshaping corporate management and luxury products, these individuals are driven by a strong commitment to making a positive impact.

Here are 10 entrepreneurs who are bringing a unique vision to their respective fields, blending traditional wisdom with modern techniques, and prioritising both business success and social responsibility. Their journeys are a testament to the power of innovation, leadership, and dedication in shaping a better future.

Susheel Agarwal: A visionary in insurance and leadership development

Susheel Agarwal is the founder of Ethika Insurance Broking, a firm dedicated to revolutionising employee benefits and corporate insurance solutions in India. With a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of risk management, Agarwal has built Ethika as a customer-centric organisation that prioritises transparency and simplicity. His commitment to creating meaningful workplace experiences led him to establish the HR to CEO initiative, a flagship leadership program designed to empower HR professionals. Agarwal’s philosophy revolves around blending business success with personal happiness, ensuring that professional growth aligns with well-being and purpose.

Deepak Hegde, Founder, Parabola - Recruitment & Payroll Services

Deepak Hegde, an engineering graduate with an entrepreneurial mindset, is redefining corporate HR management with his startup, Parabola. With a passion for creating exceptional workplaces, he has built a company that prioritises employee well-being and organisational efficiency. Under his leadership, Parabola offers cutting-edge solutions for employee feedback analysis, workplace safety, and HR optimisation. From Parabola Insight, which provides data-driven reports on employee satisfaction, to Parabola Talent & Outsource, streamlining recruitment, Hegde’s vision is shaping the future of HR. His commitment to innovation and excellence makes Parabola a trusted partner in corporate growth and employee engagement.

Arvind Godara, Director, Natureland Organics & Founder, AgriBolo

Arvind Godara founder of AgriBolo is committed to revolutionising agriculture through sustainability and farmer empowerment. Driven by the adverse effects of chemical farming, he established a farmer-first model, providing financial stability, training, and direct market access to facilitate the transition to organic practices. Under his leadership, thousands of farmers have embraced organic farming, improving soil health, increasing incomes, and reducing reliance on harmful chemicals. Recognised for setting industry benchmarks, he remains dedicated to making organic food the global standard. His guiding principle is “Stay committed, embrace challenges, and drive meaningful and sustainable change.”

Kumar Rajagopalan, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives & Head of Operations, Dexian India

Kumar Rajagopalan, VP of Strategic Initiatives & Country Head at Dexian, is a transformative leader with 30+ years of experience. He has redefined GCCs, driving innovation and operational excellence. A Chartered Accountant-turned-tech leader, Rajagopalan streamlined enterprise solutions, enhanced financial modeling, and led successful mergers. His visionary strategy has propelled Dexian’s global growth. Committed to CSR, he champions initiatives like Head Held High Foundation, empowering marginalised communities. His human-centric leadership fosters inclusivity, balancing business success with societal impact. Rajagopalan’s adaptability, strategic insight, and execution make him a driving force in corporate and social transformation.

Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director, Enso Group

At Enso Group, Vaibhav Maloo is driving the conglomerate’s global growth with his visionary leadership. He has expanded the company’s presence across natural resources, energy, real estate, and healthcare, shaping India’s business landscape. A firm believer in continuous learning, he has pursued courses at Harvard, Wharton, and London School of Economics. His latest venture, Infoprofile, aims to revolutionise professional networking, while his upcoming project, Infophone, is under development. Beyond business, Maloo is a philanthropist, traveller, columnist, and author. His book, ‘The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Toughest Questions’, offers insights into entrepreneurship and personal growth.

Anjaneyulu Pillalamarri, Co-founder, Director & CEO of Giosun Healthcare

Anjaneyulu Pillalamarri, or Anjan, is the Co-founder, Director and CEO of Giosun Healthcare, a company dedicated to reviving ancient Ayurvedic traditions for the modern era. After 27 years in the pharma industry, Pillalamarri co-founded Giosun Healthcare in 2014, blending ancient wisdom with cutting-edge research to create a range of holistic wellness products. Giosun's advanced manufacturing techniques and commitment to sustainability sets it apart. Pillalamarri's strategic acumen, innovative spirit, and social responsibility have driven Giosun's stellar rise and made him an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. His vision is to position Ayurvedic holistic wellness solutions as an alternate medicine option, paving the way for a healthier future.

Manish Pareek, Founder & CEO, Eori™ Vegan Leather

Manish Pareek, Founder and CEO at Eori™ Vegan Leather, is on a mission to position India as a global leader in sustainable leather alternatives. He founded Eori™ to create a 100% plastic-free, bio-based material that combines high performance with the timeless appeal of traditional leather. Using plant-based ingredients and advanced processing techniques, Eori™ delivers the durability and panache of leather—without plastic or animal cruelty. Beyond sustainability, Pareek champions ethical business practices and inclusive employment, fostering fair opportunities, especially for women, in a safe and non-toxic workplace. His journey exemplifies how Indian entrepreneurship is driving innovation and global impact, inspiring businesses worldwide to prioritise both people and the planet.

Wali Sheikh, Founder and CEO, Carpet Planet

Wali Sheikh, the Founder and CEO of Carpet Planet, is redefining the carpet industry by blending tradition with modern innovation. As a third-generation carpet entrepreneur with over a decade of experience, Sheikh has transformed Carpet Planet into a leading brand known for its premium quality and customer-centric approach. Under his leadership, the company has emerged as a trusted name, offering handcrafted carpets that elevate spaces with elegance. With a deep understanding of craftsmanship and evolving market trends, Sheikh is bridging the gap between India’s rich carpet heritage and contemporary global demands. His vision extends beyond business—he aims to uplift artisans, streamline the supply chain, and make luxury carpets more accessible. Sheikh’s journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Saikat Marik, Founder & Chief Strategist, Indian PR Distribution

Saikat Marik, a seasoned PR expert, has been instrumental in transforming the media relations landscape through Indian PR Distribution (IPRD), which he founded to help brands secure regional, national, and global visibility using unique, results-driven PR strategies. Under his leadership, IPRD won many prestigious accolades, including recognition at the recent Campaign India PR Awards 2025 for an innovative PR campaign for an Australian streetwear brand LML Clothing by Halfwait. Known as a strong advocate of authentic storytelling and data-driven PR, Marik continues to push industry boundaries, delivering cutting-edge PR solutions that redefine strategic communications.

Sanyog Jain, Co-founder, Blue Nectar

Sanyog Jain, a serial entrepreneur and nature enthusiast, is the co-founder of Blue Nectar, a luxury Ayurvedic skincare brand blending ancient wisdom with modern skincare. An IIT/IIM alumnus, he previously co-founded an Ayurvedic spa, deepening his understanding of natural healing. His passion for nature and birdwatching often takes him to the hills, where he uncovers traditional remedies. Inspired by first-hand experience using cabbage leaves to heal a twisted ankle, he realised nature’s immense potential. With Blue Nectar, he champions plant-based alternatives for skincare, ensuring Ayurvedic solutions rival chemical-laden products in efficacy and purity.