TechSparks 2024: 10 reasons why you must attend India’s largest startup-tech event

It’s time to level up.

Get ready for the startup-tech event of the year! The much-anticipated TechSparks is gearing up for a grand 15th edition, taking centre stage as the definitive platform for India’s entrepreneurial and tech ecosystems.

Launched in 2009, TechSparks has evolved into India’s largest and most influential platform for technology enthusiasts, innovators, and entrepreneurs. This year, it aims to celebrate India’s rise towards global tech leadership. Scheduled for September 26-28, 2024, at Taj Yeshwantpur, the event will focus on ‘Building India 3.0: A tech leader on the global stage’.

Over the years, with over 1,000 sessions, 500k+ delegates and 2,200+ speakers, TechSparks has been instrumental in fostering over 1.5 million meaningful connections, creating employment opportunities for more than 2.5 lakh individuals, and helping companies secure an impressive $2 billion in funding. This is where ideas converge, innovations thrive, and the pulse of India’s tech revolution beats louder than ever before.

Get ready for an extraordinary journey, with a stellar lineup of keynotes, masterclasses, fireside chats, deep-dive roundtables, and more.

Here are the 10 reasons why you simply can't miss TechSparks 2024:

Ignite your mind, fuel your imagination

The incredible lineup of speakers and specially curated sessions with India’s finest minds offer insights into the latest trends and a chance to explore the untapped potential of the tech landscape. Visionary speakers and industry leaders—such as Dr Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation; Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola; Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay; Dr Rohini Srivathsa, CTO, Microsoft India and South Asia; and Mabel Chacko, Co-founder & COO, Open Financial Technologies—will deep-dive into the hottest topics shaping technology in India: AI, D2C, cleantech, fintech, DPI, and cutting-edge innovation in new frontiers like spacetech, biotech, AR/VR, robotics, IoT, and more. Not to be missed!

Network, network, network

Networking is a vital tool that can help expand knowledge, meet potential customers or collaborators, establish relationships with potential investors, and build your personal brand. Attending TechSparks 2024 is an easy way to network effectively and set your business up for growth and success.

Upgrade your skill sets

Learn how to leverage AI in your business, or what new trends in content creation can propel your business forward in this competitive market. TechSparks offers a range of interactive workshops and masterclasses conducted by industry gurus. Don’t miss out on gaining practical insights and knowledge that can be applied in real life to elevate your skills and stand apart in the competitive world of tech.

Get advice from game-changing founders

People who have been there and done that before you are a fount of practical advice. New founders by nature tend to be self-driven and decisive, but insights from seasoned entrepreneurs can be a game-changer. At TechSparks 2024, gain valuable advice on all aspects: defining your core product and services, streamlining processes, building a strong team, focusing on customer acquisition, investing in marketing, raising capital, and navigating the bumps in the road.

Pitch your business ideas to top investors

Many new small businesses begin by bootstrapping, but capital soon becomes the need of the hour to facilitate growth and expansion. Founders and startups seeking funding need look no further as TechSparks offers exclusive opportunities to connect with potential investors, setting you up for growth and success. Whether you are eyeing top venture capital firms or angel investors, this is the place to meet, interact with, and pitch to potential investors, collaborators, and mentors.

Tech30: Say hello to India’s newest disruptors

Every year at TechSparks Bengaluru, we release Tech30, our annual list of young and promising startups with high potential to define the spirit of entrepreneurship in the Great Indian Techade. Meet the new-age companies disrupting traditional industries with innovation to solve real-world problems and become the changemakers as they put India on the global map. Over the past 10 years, the 300 startups showcased in Tech30 have gone on to transform their growth trajectories, raising growth capital of more than $2 billion cumulatively, and creating more than 31,000 jobs.

Trends to watch out for: AI/ML, deeptech, and more

As of December 31, 2023, India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with the DPIIT recognising 117,254 startups. The surge in startups and funding has been driven by increased internet penetration, digitisation, demographics, and government initiatives. Sectors such as retail, enterprise edtech, fintech, transport, logistics, food & agriculture tech, and travel & hospitality tech have done exceedingly well. In the last couple of years, new sectors such as AI, EV, deeptech, and spacetech have widened India’s startup landscape. At TechSparks 2024, the laser focus lets you keep an eye on trends and movements in the ecosystem, allowing you to know the sectors likely to boom.

Discover the secrets to business building

In these dynamic and disruptive times, it’s vital for organisations and businesses to be able to harness and leverage new technologies to succeed and stay competitive. Integrating advanced technology into business practices empowers leaders to make informed and data-driven decisions, gain insights into market trends, operational performance, and customer behaviour, and boost efficiency and employee satisfaction. TechSparks 2024 is the place to add new knowledge to your arsenal and leverage emerging tech as a powerful business differentiator.

Get access to job opportunities

A report by foundit, formerly Monster APAC & ME, reveals that startups have accelerated the overall hiring for freshers. The startup ecosystem, which has registered a 37% increase in the number of startups since 2023, has led to a 14% increase in the total number of jobs provided. Apart from providing inspiration to the aspiring founder in you, TechSparks 2024 can provide the perfect launchpad for your career – allowing you to meet entrepreneurs, collaborators, partners, and land an assignment.

Experience the latest products rewriting the tech landscape

Apart from the many keynotes, masterclasses, and fireside chats, the opportunities for collaborating and connecting include a lineup of booths showcasing the products and services offered by many top startups and ecosystem enablers.

TechSparks 2024 will be an experience that will leave you inspired, enthused, and determined to conquer the world of startup and tech. Join us at Taj Yeshwantpur on September 26-28, and be part of a revolution that will redefine the future of technology in India.