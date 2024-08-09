If you've spent time on the internet, you've likely encountered those ubiquitous ads for mobile games. You know the ones—glossy, action-packed visuals promising epic adventures and endless fun. Yet, when you finally download the game, you're greeted with a mundane city builder or a boring puzzle game. Welcome to the deceptive world of mobile game advertising, where what you see is rarely what you get. Let's uncover the ugly truth behind these misleading ads and understand why they continue to thrive.

The Bait-and-Switch Strategy

Take, for instance, the game Evony: The King’s Return. You've probably seen the ads depicting simple easy-to-win gun games or obvious strategic battles. Intrigued, you download the game, only to discover that it's primarily a city-building game. This strategy is not a fluke but a calculated move designed to maximise downloads.

Despite the deceptive nature of these ads, the approach is incredibly effective. As of now, Evony boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. This raises the question: Why would companies risk their reputation with false advertising?

The Power of Whales

The answer lies in a single word: whales. In the mobile gaming industry, a "whale" is a player who spends exorbitant amounts of money on a game. According to industry data, approximately 2% of players fall into this category, yet they contribute to the majority of the revenue. For instance, in the case of the popular game Fate/Grand Order, some players have spent upwards of $70,000.

This small percentage of big spenders allows game developers to cover the costs for the vast majority of players who never spend a penny. The more downloads a game garners, the higher the likelihood of capturing more whales. Hence, even if 98% of players uninstall the game within hours, the revenue generated by the remaining 2% justifies the misleading ads.

Legal Loopholes and Ethical Concerns

You might be wondering, isn't false advertising illegal? Technically, yes. However, mobile game companies often operate in a grey area. For example, the mini-games shown in ads for Evony do exist within the game, presented as side games. This loophole allows companies to claim they're not outright lying, merely exaggerating.

This practice, while not illegal, is certainly disingenuous. It skirts the boundaries of truth, capitalising on consumers' excitement and curiosity. Some games, like Top War: Battle Game, barely even attempt to match the advertised gameplay, leaving players feeling duped.

The Dark Art of Monetisation

The real magic, or rather, manipulation- happens in the game’s monetisation strategies. Base-building games and RPGs are particularly expert at this. They employ psychological tactics to encourage spending, such as slowing progression to a crawl unless you make purchases, offering limited-time deals, and using loot boxes with randomised rewards.

A notorious example is the "Let’s Go Whaling" presentation, which outlines various manipulative strategies to maximise revenue. This approach highlights the sinister side of mobile gaming, where game design is focused more on extracting money than providing genuine entertainment.

The Resilience of Deceptive Ads

Despite the backlash and negative reviews, these deceptive ads persist. Companies continuously A/B test different ad versions to find the most effective one. Once a successful ad is identified, it’s slightly modified and tested again, creating an endless cycle of optimisation. When an ad stops performing well, a new one is crafted, often featuring a completely different fake mini-game.

This relentless pursuit of downloads through misleading ads underscores a fundamental issue: the game itself isn't designed to be fun or engaging. Instead, it’s designed to be addictive and to compel spending. This is why the games never transform into the engaging experiences shown in the ads; the real money lies in the complex, manipulative systems embedded in the actual gameplay.

What Can You Do?

The best defense against these deceptive practices is awareness. Recognise that the flashy, enticing ads you see are often far removed from the actual game experience. Be cautious about downloading games based on ads alone, and always check reviews and gameplay videos before committing time or money.

In conclusion, while mobile game ads might lure you in with promises of epic battles and mind-bending puzzles, the reality is often a calculated strategy to maximise downloads and revenue. By understanding these tactics, you can navigate the world of mobile gaming with a more critical eye and avoid falling into the traps set by these disingenuous ads.