Warburg Pincus exits MedPlus Health Services; sells 11.35% stake for Rs 836 Cr

The company disposed of the shares of MedPlus at Rs 616.48 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 836.16 crore.

Press Trust of India9716 Stories
Tuesday August 27, 2024 , 1 min Read

Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Monday exited MedPlus Health Services by selling its entire 11.35% stake in the pharmacy chain for Rs 836 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Lavender Rose Investment Ltd, a Mauritius-based unit of Warburg Pincus, offloaded 1.35 crore shares, or its entire 11.35% stake, in MedPlus Health Services.

The company disposed of the shares of MedPlus at Rs 616.48 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 836.16 crore.

Singapore government and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 62.45 lakh shares or 5.2% stake in MedPlus Health Services in the price range of Rs 616-616.20 apiece. This took the transaction value to Rs 384.72 crore.

Other buyers of MedPlus Health Services' shares could not be identified immediately.

Shares of MedPlus Health Services settled 0.55% higher at Rs 638.50 each on the NSE.

Edited by Megha Reddy

